Global information and insights company TransUnion Africa is proud to announce the promotion of Gerhard Muller to the position of Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO).

In this newly created role, Muller will lead the Data and Analytics department across Africa, while also joining the TransUnion Africa Executive team.

Muller brings extensive experience from the financial services industry, having joined TransUnion in February 2020 as the leader for the Data Science and Analytics (DSA) capability. Before this, he held several key roles, including Associate Director at PwC South Africa, where he established an Artificial Intelligence competency within risk assurance services, developing technical capabilities and infrastructure.

Muller also spent five years at Standard Bank as the Head of Unsecured Credit Originations and Head of Credit Card Originations, where he led teams responsible for credit risk strategies and advanced analytics for unsecured lending portfolios. Earlier in his career, he served as an analyst at Nedbank, managing direct marketing campaigns on the personal loans book.

His wealth of experience has been instrumental in transforming TransUnion’s DSA function across Africa, building a strong team with enhanced analytical tools and capabilities that continue to significantly contribute to the performance of the business.

“I am incredibly honoured to take on this new role and lead such a talented team. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver data-driven solutions that empower our clients to make informed decisions. I look forward to building on the great work we’ve already achieved and driving even greater success for TransUnion Africa and the clients and consumers it serves,” said Muller.

The newly enhanced Data and Analytics department will oversee the full value chain of data – from acquisition to analysis, modelling, and insights, ensuring TransUnion Africa remains at the forefront of data-driven solutions for its clients. Muller will also work closely with other functional areas and continue collaborating with the Solutions, Sales and Operations teams to develop innovative, efficient solutions for TransUnion’s clients.

Lee Naik, CEO at Transunion Africa commented on Muller’s promotion, stating, “Gerhard has been instrumental in advancing our data and analytics capabilities across the region. His leadership and strategic vision have had a reflective impact on the business, and I am confident that in his new role, he will continue to elevate TransUnion’s data-driven innovations and contribute to our growth.”