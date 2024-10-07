AfDB Group Welcomes New Director to President’s Cabinet

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB)has nominated Dr. Emmanuel Pinto Moreira as Director of Special Operations in the President’s Cabinet Office.

Dr. Pinto Moreira, a Beninese economist, has almost three decades of experience in macroeconomics, growth, poverty, economic governance, trade, and competitiveness. His experience includes middle- and low-income countries in the Middle East and North Africa, East Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Working closely with the Vice Presidency for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management as well as other stakeholders, Moreira’s new role will center on the Bank’s 10-year Strategy initiative to revalue Africa’s green wealth.

African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina praised Moreira’s accomplishments: “The Bank Group will benefit immensely from his policy, research, and analytical skills, coupled with his immense knowledge of socioeconomic issues facing the African continent and beyond.”

He has previously held key roles in the bank, including Lead Advisor in the Vice Presidency for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, as well as Director of the Country Economic Department.

Moreira spent over 20 years with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) prior to joining the African Development Bank. He was the World Bank’s Regional Lead Economist for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) area, where he led policy conversations with Maghreb countries to develop vision papers and provide policy advice on major economic issues confronting them.

He oversaw the macro-poverty outlook for 18 countries, oversaw the MENA region’s knowledge agenda, and served as the World Bank’s acting country director in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo.

Moreira worked for the IMF as a senior economist and senior advisor to the executive director for 24 Francophone African countries. Earlier in his career, he taught undergraduate macroeconomics, statistics, econometrics, and microeconomics at the University of Lorraine (France), where he received his PhD and MSc in macroeconomics.

Commenting on his appointment, Moreira said, “I am truly honored and excited about this new position. I will work closely with all relevant colleagues and leverage the whole ecosystem of the Bank to deliver the green wealth agenda to the benefit of our continent.”