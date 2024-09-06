Langa Dube Talks Innovative Solutions in Exclusive Interview

TCS is excited to announce the Africa launch of WisdomNext at the AWS Summit, a revolutionary AI platform that will empower businesses across the continent with Generative AI.

Join us for an exclusive interview with Langa Dube, Country Head and Executive Director of TCS South Africa, about a game-changing solution that is poised to transform the African business landscape.

What are the main features and functions of WisdomNext?

TCS AI WisdomNext is an industry-first low code platform, that aggregates multiple Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) services into a single interface and enables organizations to rapidly adopt next-gen technologies at scale, at lower costs, and within regulatory frameworks.

Key differentiating features and functions of the platform are as below –

Consulting – A feature that assesses an enterprise’s AI readiness and creates a strategy and roadmap for purpose-led GenAI adoption using TCS’ GenAI advisory services frameworks.

– A feature that assesses an enterprise’s AI readiness and creates a strategy and roadmap for purpose-led GenAI adoption using TCS’ GenAI advisory services frameworks. Business solutions – An array of industry-specific, pre-configured business blueprints, allowing enterprises to jump-start their GenAI implementations through rapid onboarding of business solutions. These significantly compress the ideation to execution cycle and help with early proof of value.

– An array of industry-specific, pre-configured business blueprints, allowing enterprises to jump-start their GenAI implementations through rapid onboarding of business solutions. These significantly compress the ideation to execution cycle and help with early proof of value. Productivity enhancers – Boosts productivity in SDLC, migration, modernization, maintenance and support with built-in integration adapters for the enterprise.

– Boosts productivity in SDLC, migration, modernization, maintenance and support with built-in integration adapters for the enterprise. Composable archetypes – A range of reusable, modular components that can be stitched together or plugged in as required to create GenAI solutions rapidly.

– A range of reusable, modular components that can be stitched together or plugged in as required to create GenAI solutions rapidly. Advanced comparators – Intelligent ‘evaluator bots’ that enable organizations to compare available GenAI ecosystems and related technology stack choices and decide on the best-fit solutions for them based on accuracy, performance, and cost.

– Intelligent ‘evaluator bots’ that enable organizations to compare available GenAI ecosystems and related technology stack choices and decide on the best-fit solutions for them based on accuracy, performance, and cost. Knowledge house – Enterprise Knowledge house helps to reduce the drift in the outcome, improves the accuracy, performance and optimizes GenAI Operational spend with time.

In what ways does WisdomNext use generative AI to help businesses throughout the continent?

The key features in-built within the TCS WisdomNext platform which provides extensive flexibility to business users to rapidly onboard use cases and explore various GenAI ecosystem options to evaluate the best fit for the specific business scenarios are as below –

Pre-built blueprints for core Gen AI architecture patterns (text / voice / image)

for core Gen AI architecture patterns (text / voice / image) Industry blueprints for vertical specific scenarios

for vertical specific scenarios Low code user interface

Evaluator bots to access multiple GenAI models and related tech stack

to access multiple GenAI models and related tech stack Centralized Finops dashboard with metrices to manage GenAI operational spend

with metrices to manage GenAI operational spend Improve outcome relevance to the context boosted through the Enterprise knowledge store

In what ways will TCS assist companies in Africa with implementing and utilizing WisdomNext?

The platform offers a comprehensive suite of modular, reusable components, and industry-specific prefabricated blueprints that are easy to use and enable faster business value realization.

It can evaluate the model accuracy and capability to offer fine tune as a service.

It also enables businesses to reuse pre-existing components to accelerate solution design.

And built-in integration adapters for DevSecOps toolchains and software code assistants help expedite the software development life cycle across the build, deploy, and run phases

With 350,000 associates trained in the foundational skills of AI, including GenAI, TCS is on track to build one of the largest AI-ready workforces in the world.

TCS brings its deep contextual knowledge and award-winning cloud business practices for AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft to unlock the full potential of cloud, data, and AI/ML, including generative AI, for its clients.

What distinguishes WisdomNext from other AI platforms on the market? What are its unique features?

TCS AI WisdomNext, an enterprise grade multi-model, multi-modal, and multi-cloud platform which provides exponential business value to our customers harnessing the transformative power of Generative AI

Flexibility of choice (No vendor lock-in) – Seamless Portability across cloud platforms and GenAI eco systems

(No vendor lock-in) – Seamless across cloud platforms and GenAI eco systems End to end business value orchestration through in-built purposive agents

through in-built Simple, easy-to-use interface – Guided path empowering business users to onboard & execute GenAI use cases

– Guided path business users to onboard & execute GenAI use cases Faster time to market enabled through the pre-built solution blueprints

enabled through the pre-built Increase accuracy, maximize performance & minimize cost leveraging in-built enterprise knowledge house

leveraging in-built enterprise Optimized operational spend through granular FinOps controls across multiple hyperscalers

through granular across multiple hyperscalers Secured & Configurable platform with in-built Security Guardrails providing centralized governance capability

with in-built Security Guardrails providing centralized governance capability Seamless leverage of data from structured and unstructured sources to derive curated business value

What are the expected efficiency and innovation benefits for African businesses that use WisdomNext?

Flexibility of choice (No vendor lock-in) – Seamless Portability across cloud platforms and GenAI Models

(No vendor lock-in) – Seamless Portability across cloud platforms and GenAI Models End to end business value orchestration through in-built purposive agents

through in-built purposive agents Ease of use for the business enhancing customer experience – Minimal handholding for the business users enabled through a Low code simplified UX

Minimal handholding for the business users enabled through a Low code simplified UX Faster time to market enabled through the Pre-built GenAI architectural blueprints

enabled through the Pre-built GenAI architectural blueprints Optimized operational spend with improved contextual relevance boosted through the in-built enterprise knowledge store

How does WisdomNext handle data privacy and security, especially in the context of African regulations?

WisdomNext platform will be installed within the customer VNET, and all the security related rules and norms will be applied on it, as prevalent within the customer network.

The platform can be installed on-premises at the customer location, or it can be installed on the cloud platform as per the subscription of the customer.

Also, the LLM’s which the platform will access will be as per the customer subscription for any hyperscale or licensed 3 rd party provider,

party provider, The platform can also download locally and access any open source LLM’s as per the customer need. For example, as per our observation, majority BFSI & LSHC organizations do not want to send their proprietary data to the LLM’s, hence they prefer to download locally within their VNET and use open-source models or they prefer to fine tune and create their own models. WisdomNext is applicable to both these options

Additionally, there is a comprehensive guardrail wrapper built around the platform, which has some of the generic guardrails already built-in like blocking and/or anonymizing PII data, profanity checks etc. both at the input prompt level as well as the output from the GenAI models. The Guardrails can be configured as per the customer requirements (data sensitivity aspects) and Geo specific requirements (like EU AI act, GDPR etc.)

What role will partnerships and collaborations play in WisdomNext’s success in Africa?

Our approach for all that we do in the continent is leveraging our rich partner ecosystem, working with collaboration to deliver value to our customers. WisdomNext is an LLM aggregator platform, and we are looking to mature and contextualize it with the LLM’s of customer choice sitting on the Hyperscale of choice. We envisage the need for collaboration with niche partners working in the GenAI space to augment the rich global use cases and templates already available in the platform with the localized use cases.

What are the next steps for TCS following the launch of WisdomNext at the AWS Summit?