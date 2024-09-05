Bas Wijne Takes the Helm as Chief Executive Officer

APO Group the premier Pan-African communications consultancy and news release distribution business, is pleased to announce Bas Wijne’s appointment as Chief Executive Officer.

Bas Wijne, who formerly served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at APO Group, has extensive experience and a strong track record for his new post as CEO. His leadership will be critical in driving APO Group through the next stage of growth and innovation, building on the great results of recent years. This includes the company’s impressive year-over-year revenue growth. Between 2012 and 2024, APO Group experienced an average yearly growth rate of 35%.

Bas, in his previous role as CEO, significantly improved the company’s capabilities and profitability by focusing on operational excellence, process optimization, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies.

Bas Wijne, who served as CTO from 2019 to 2021, has significantly contributed to APO Group’s technological infrastructure development. His focus on simplification and operational efficiency has fostered a culture of transparency and agility, benefiting both colleagues and clients.

With over 20 years of experience in the media and technology industries, is well-positioned to head APO Group in providing Pan-African communications support to significant companies across the continent. His broad global experience in countries including the Netherlands, South Africa, Australia, Hong Kong, the United States, Uganda, China, and the United Arab Emirates has provided him with the insights and expertise required to manage a varied and cross-cultural team.

“Bas Wijne’s appointment as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for APO Group,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group. “Bas’s deep understanding of our business, combined with his vast experience and passion for technological innovation, makes him the perfect leader to guide us into the future. We are confident that under his leadership, APO Group will continue to thrive and set new benchmarks in the African communications industry.”

“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at APO Group,” said Bas Wijne. “Having witnessed first-hand the incredible talent and innovation within this company, I am excited to lead APO Group as we continue to pioneer new ways of adding value to our clients across Africa. Our unique blend of people, ideas, and technology positions us to remain at the forefront of the industry, and I look forward to working with our team to achieve even greater success.”

APO Group’s appointment of Bas Wijne as CEO underscores the company’s commitment to leadership, innovation, and excellence in serving the African market. His vision and expertise will undoubtedly drive APO Group to new heights as the premier communications partner on the continent.