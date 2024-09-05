South African Bank Becomes App of the Year Headline Sponsor

FNB today announced that it has officially taken over as the headline sponsor of the App of the Year ecosystem, the premier app development and largest tech challenge of its kind on the African continent. Now in its 13th year, this platform continues to grow and evolve while empowering and enabling the next generation of tech startups.

“We are thrilled to lead as headline sponsors of the FNB App of the Year ecosystem. FNB continues to set new boundaries as a leader in innovation, having been crowned as the first App of the Year winner during the event’s inception in 2012 for our groundbreaking FNB App, which not only revolutionized the local banking industry but set us on a path to be voted as the most innovative bank in the world on several occasions,” says Andiswa Bata, CEO of FNB Business.

The FNB App of the Year awards consists of the App of the Year Roadshow, Submissions, App Academy, Virtual Hackathons, Masterclasses, Campus Cup, Judging Days, and the Awards Ceremony.

The awards recognize Best Solutions across several categories, namely, Consumer, Enterprise, Most Innovative, Game Changing, Health, Agricultural, Educational, Financial, Hackathon, Campus Cup, African, South African and Huawei categories.

It brings together the best in the tech industry, including fellow techies, South Africa’s and Africa’s leading app developers, industry stakeholders, and sponsors.

The SETA-accredited FNB App Academy culminates in a series of hackathons, including an explosive 72-hour virtual hackathon, where participants across the African continent develop apps to solve a uniquely South African or African problem.

The ecosystem is completed through the esteemed FNB App of the Year awards event, which brings together the very best in the tech industry, including fellow techies, SA’s and Africa’s leading app developers, industry stakeholders and sponsors.

“The App of the Year Awards are Africa’s premier app developer incubation and awards. What started in 2012 with 50 submissions and seven categories now sees thousands of submissions from across the continent.

We couldn’t be prouder to have FNB as the headline sponsor of this developer ecosystem, one that produces opportunities and solutions across Africa,” says Sizwe Zim, Director at Creative Space Media, the agency that conceptualized and launched these awards 14 years ago. “Together, we look forward to growing this unique and empowering platform.”.

“The FNB App of the Year awards continue to nurture and unearth the development of African innovation and technology, uncovering some of our best-known apps and bringing together different sectors of society to solve a variety of social, economic, and business needs. Winners rapidly gain recognition and the opportunity to attract funding.

We are not only leading by example but actively inviting others to follow suit on the path to technological excellence,” says Bata.