FNB Named SA’s Best Digital Bank

FNB was named South Africa’s Best Digital Bank in the 12th annual South African SITEisfaction® survey conducted by Human8 (previously known as InSites Consulting and Columinate). FNB was rated highest for innovation, demonstrated by a successful redesign of the FNB App. Survey correspondents also rated FNB as trustworthy, with commendable efforts in proactive communications on digital security.

Giuseppe Virgillito, Head of Digital Banking at FNB, expressed his gratitude for the achievement, saying, “We are grateful for this outcome as it underscores our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the delivery of digitised financial and lifestyle services. FNB has always been at the forefront of digital banking innovation, and we continue to make great strides in enabling better access to services through a digital platform that customers trust. This is a tremendous tribute to our staff and customers.”

The accolade extends FNB’s winning streak, as it was recently named South Africa’s Most Valuable Brand in the BrandZ Top30 Most Valuable Brands by Kantar and the World’s Strongest Banking Brand by Brand Finance, while Global Finance awarded it several accolades, including Africa’s Best Consumer Digital Bank.

FNB’s eBucks Rewards was also named Africa’s Best Financial Services Loyalty Programme at the International Loyalty Awards. This year also marks very special milestones for FNB, as it celebrates 185 years of being in business.