At HISA 2024 on the 2nd of September, the message was clear: healthcare providers must leverage what technology offers and embrace innovation to overcome the challenges of data, patient engagement, patient outcomes, and rising operational costs.

As an award-winning software development company, the JustSolve Group is ready to customize and deploy solutions that address the challenges of an aging global population and escalating healthcare system costs.

As a trusted Digital Transformation partner, JustSolve helps world-leading players, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and retail pharmacies to enhance patient outcomes and optimize financial performance using artificial intelligence (AI).

Healthcare’s Biggest Challenges and How Digital Transformation Addresses Them

The healthcare sector faces several formidable challenges, including managing vast amounts of data, effectively engaging patients, and complying with strict data privacy and regulatory compliance. These issues often result in operational inefficiencies, rising costs, and compromised patient care and poor service delivery. However, the advancement of digital transformation presents an opportunity to overcome these challenges and unlock significant benefits.

By adopting emerging technologies like low-code, AI, machine learning, cloud-computing and telemedicine, healthcare organizations can:

Enhanced Patient Care : Leveraging advanced technology allows for more personalized, responsive care, improving patient satisfaction and retention.

: Leveraging advanced technology allows for more personalized, responsive care, improving patient satisfaction and retention. System Integration for Efficiency : Integrating systems and breaking down data silos ensures seamless communication across platforms, improving collaboration and coordinated patient care.

: Integrating systems and breaking down data silos ensures seamless communication across platforms, improving collaboration and coordinated patient care. Automating Routine Tasks : Automation eliminates the need for manual, time-consuming processes, allowing healthcare staff to focus on quality patient care and reducing the risk of errors.

: Automation eliminates the need for manual, time-consuming processes, allowing healthcare staff to focus on quality patient care and reducing the risk of errors. Optimized Operations : Streamlining workflows and resource management improves operational efficiency, leading to cost savings and more effective healthcare delivery.

: Streamlining workflows and resource management improves operational efficiency, leading to cost savings and more effective healthcare delivery. Scalable Growth: Scalable digital solutions allow healthcare organizations to grow and adapt to increasing patient demand and new technology advancements without sacrificing performance.

JustSolve’s Approach to Healthcare Digital Transformation

At the core of JustSolve’s approach is a commitment to addressing the toughest challenges in healthcare. By leveraging innovative and emerging technologies and ensuring seamless system integration, they provide tailored digital solutions that enable healthcare providers to deliver high-quality care more efficiently and with fewer resources.

They focus on empowering healthcare providers to overcome the limitations of outdated systems and manual processes by implementing modern, effective solutions designed to:

Enhance Patient Care : Developing custom digital health solutions that offer intuitive, impactful interactions, improving patient experiences and patient record management.

: Developing custom digital health solutions that offer intuitive, impactful interactions, improving patient experiences and patient record management. Improve Operational Efficiency : Automating workflows and integrating systems to boost productivity and streamline organizational operations.

: Automating workflows and integrating systems to boost productivity and streamline organizational operations. Ensure Compliance: Providing bespoke software that adheres to industry regulations, ensuring full compliance and protecting healthcare data.

Once foundational system and data quality challenges have been addressed, JustSolve then applies AI to solve a variety of challenges in healthcare, namely:

Leverage your complex data to accelerate AI development using diverse data sources like electronic health records (EHRs), claims, or lab data and uncover the unseen solutions faster.

using diverse data sources like electronic health records (EHRs), claims, or lab data and uncover the unseen solutions faster. Focus on delivering value, not managing infrastructure, while keeping your data secure and curbing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

while keeping your data secure and curbing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Build governed AI systems with confidence , fostering transparency for your organization and regulators and stay ahead through proactive regulatory adherence.

, fostering transparency for your organization and regulators and stay ahead through proactive regulatory adherence. Deliver personalized care and minimize operating costs by integrating social determinants of health (SDOH) into machine learning (ML) models, patient-level information, and appropriate documents, they provide actionable insights and automated bias detection, while leveraging crucial SDOH data.

Key benefits of JustSolve’s approach include:

Automating and Optimizing Processes : Reducing manual tasks and improving efficiency through automation.

: Reducing manual tasks and improving efficiency through automation. Facilitating Seamless Integration : Ensuring smooth integration with existing infrastructure for better system coherence.

: Ensuring smooth integration with existing infrastructure for better system coherence. Supporting Scalable Growth : Offering scalable solutions that accommodate long-term growth and evolving technology.

: Offering scalable solutions that accommodate long-term growth and evolving technology. Enhancing Engagement and Retention : Increasing user and patient engagement through personalized, intuitive designs.

: Increasing user and patient engagement through personalized, intuitive designs. Improving Data Accuracy and Integrity : Enabling informed decision-making with accurate and reliable data.

: Enabling informed decision-making with accurate and reliable data. Accelerate AI model deployment: By leveraging their AI Platform and its powerful capabilities for building, hosting, and monitoring AI models, organizations can accelerate the deployment of AI solutions that are not only effective but also governed and transparent.

In a rapidly expanding AI landscape where both predictive AI and large language models provide value, JustSolve offers a platform for data scientists and CIOs to accelerate the deployment and management of AI models with governance and transparency built in.

By modernizing and leveraging existing legacy systems with advanced hyper automation, JustSolve maximizes technology investments, while uncovering new opportunities for better patient care and operational performance.

JustSolve: Case Studies and Success Stories

Employee Wellness Mobile App

A leading healthcare provider needed to enhance employee engagement and morale by creating a digital wellness platform to streamline corporate healthcare services. JustSolve developed a sophisticated mobile app that empowered the workforce through intuitive wellness features and a powerful CMS, allowing the marketing team to easily publish content and track engagement with just one click. This application was awarded the OutSystems Quality App badge with a 95% score for its architectural excellence, security, and user-friendly design.

Learn more about this project

Streamlined Healthcare Affiliate Management

A leading healthcare provider struggled with outdated, paper-based processes for managing healthcare affiliations, compliance documentation, and invoicing. JustSolve developed a digital portal that automated these processes, significantly reducing the administrative burden and empowering administrators to make updates without developer intervention. This application was awarded the OutSystems Quality App badge with a 94% score for its architectural excellence, security, and user-friendly design.

Learn more about this project



Both the above solutions made a significant impact within the healthcare industry, leading to JustSolve receiving the OutSystems Business Impact Award in 2022.

Start your Digital Transformation Journey

Digital transformation is no longer an option but is necessary for healthcare providers looking to advance. JustSolve is optimally positioned to support and lead any healthcare provider looking to start or enhance their digital transformation journey, offering solutions that address the sector’s most pressing needs.