South Africa Grieves the Passing of Former Minister

The nation mourns the loss of Pravin Gordhan, a stalwart of South African politics and a key figure in the fight against state capture.

According to a family statement released early Friday morning, former Minister Pravin Jamnadas Gordhan died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by loved ones. His age was 75.

A Life of Dedication

Gordhan was born in Durban on April 12, 1949, during the stormy apartheid era. He began his profession as a pharmacist, but his zeal for justice and equality swiftly catapulted him to the forefront of the anti-apartheid movement. Gordhan dedicated his life to public service and the progress of South Africa. His political career spanned decades, and he held many crucial positions, including Minister of Finance and Public Enterprises. Gordhan was acknowledged for his unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance.

Following South Africa’s democratic transition in 1994, Gordhan’s ability and dedication led to his nomination to a number of key positions. He was the Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and he converted the organization into a world-class revenue service. His tenure as Finance Minister, from 2009 to 2014 and again in 2015, was marked by his persistent commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring economic stability.

Most notably, Gordhan made important achievements while serving as Minister of Finance and then Minister of Public Enterprise. In these positions, he received national and worldwide recognition for his expertise in public administration and finance.

Tributes and Condolences

Pravin Gordhan’s death has sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes from around South Africa. Leaders from various political parties, civil society organizations, and ordinary citizens have gathered to honor his memory and contributions.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former minister and struggle stalwart Pravin Gordhan. He worked selflessly to help bring about democracy and did a stellar job in making SARS a world class institution. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and… pic.twitter.com/aV53EpKWRG — Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) September 13, 2024

A man who dedicated himself to his beloved ANC, gave of himself unselfishly, a patriot and great father and husband, Pravin Gordhan should be saluted. So, in this hard time for him, rather let’s forget the hate and bring on respect and love.#PravinGordhan pic.twitter.com/hlVgHglR3j — Ricky Singh (@Rikkising) September 11, 2024

As South Africa says goodbye to Pravin Gordhan, his legacy of service, honesty, and steadfast dedication to justice will continue to inspire future generations. His life’s work demonstrates the strength of dedication and the long-term impact of genuine leadership.