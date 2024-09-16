Microsoft South Africa on the Hunt for New Managing Director

In an unexpected move, Kalane Rampai resigned as Managing Director of Microsoft South Africa.

He has decided to pursue a career opportunity outside of Microsoft, according to a company statement, Rampai departed Microsoft after just over a year.

Rampai began his service in May 2023, succeeding Lillian Barnard. During his tenure as MD, Rampai was instrumental in fostering digital transformation and innovation in South Africa. His leadership style was defined by a significant emphasis on strengthening local businesses and communities through technology. The news of his resignation shocked many in the industry.

The announcement of Rampai’s departure was made public on September 10, 2024. Microsoft has expressed its gratitude for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

In the interim, Lillian Barnard will return to fill the role until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Rampai’s decision to stand down comes as Microsoft South Africa navigates a dynamic and fast changing technology market. His retirement leaves a major vacancy, but the organization remains committed to its purpose of fostering digital change and innovation throughout the area.

As the hunt for a new Managing Director begins, the tech community will be looking intently to see who will follow Rampai and carry on the job he has started.