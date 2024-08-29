MTN Group has appointed four new non-executive directors to the boards of MTN Group Fintech and Bayobab. Herman Bosman will serve as independent chairman, while Nicky Newton-King and Nosipho Molope will also join as independent non-executive directors.

“Building leading fintech and digital infrastructure platforms in Africa is central to our Ambition 2025 strategy. These new appointments support our goal of accelerating growth, completing structural separations, and attracting strategic partners to enhance our shareholder base over the medium term,” said Ralph Mupita, MTN Group President and CEO.

Herman Bosman will take over as Chairman of MTN Group Fintech on July 1, 2024. He has a wealth of expertise from his time as the CEO of RMB Holdings and Rand Merchant Investment Holdings. He also holds a Chartered Financial Analyst credential from AIMR, USA, and a B.Com. and LLM from the University of Johannesburg.

Nicky Newton-King will join the MTN Group Fintech Board as a member on September 1, 2024. Nicky, the former CEO of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, has extensive legal, business, capital market, banking, and regulatory experience.

Nosipho Molope will also join the MTN Group Fintech Board, beginning September 1, 2024. Nosipho has extensive experience with MTN operations in numerous regions, having previously worked as CFO of the Financial Services Board in South Africa. She will lead the Audit and Risk Committee of the Group Fintech Board.

On September 1, 2024, Jens Schulte-Bockum, who was the Chief Operating Officer of MTN Group, would take over as Chairman of Bayobab. Jens offers a wealth of experience in digital infrastructure spanning Europe and Africa to Bayobab, where he has served as a non-executive director since 2021.

MTN Group is enhancing its fintech services to improve the lives of millions in Africa by appointing distinguished professionals to further enhance its leadership in digital solutions.