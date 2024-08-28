Tech Unicorn Infobip Names New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Yariv Dafna is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Infobip, a well-known international cloud communications marketplace. Yariv contributes a lot of knowledge to the position with almost two decades of executive experience in operations, corporate management, and finance at large, publicly traded firms.

He has a great deal of experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) as well as business development. Yariv will be in charge of the financial department at Infobip, where he will concentrate on increasing profitability while assisting the company in maintaining its standing as a premier cross-platform communications platform.

Yariv was the Group CFO of one of the top betting and gaming companies in the world at Evoke PLC (previously 888 Holdings Ltd) before joining Infobip. Previously, he served as Group CFO and President of Telit Communications PLC, a company that offers comprehensive solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) deployments around the world.

Silvio Kutić, CEO of Infobip, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Yariv to Infobip. His extensive experience and leadership in multinational organizations align perfectly with our vision and growth strategy. Yariv’s expertise will be invaluable as we pursue our goals of ambitious and profitable growth.”

This appointment comes as Infobip continues to gain prominence in the fast-developing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market. In July, Gartner rated Infobip a leader in the CPaaS market for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service.

“Infobip is an exciting company with significant scale, impressive growth, and a unique culture. The innovative technology here is revolutionizing customer interactions, and there is tremendous potential for further expansion as businesses increasingly adopt CPaaS solutions. I’m excited to join the team and contribute to this growth. Yariv Dafna, CFO at Infobip.