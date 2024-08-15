Armata Cyber Security has created an all-in-one cybersecurity bundle, offering organizations comprehensive protection against malware and ransomware attacks. The solution includes robust security, insurance, and warranty protection, making it easy to manage and integrate, enhancing operational security, and mitigating user error.

“You need to look at how malware accesses your environment if you want to prevent it from successfully getting in,” says Richard Frost, Head of Consulting at Armata. “Usually this is through email, phishing, or a vulnerability that isn’t stopped by existing email security. If it still gets through, the company needs to prioritize user awareness training so they are more resilient to cyberattacks. Then, if the user still clicks the link, you need endpoint security and network security to step in to prevent the malware from going any further. It’s a multi-phased approach that involves numerous moving parts to ensure the business is secure.”

The bundle incorporates a wide range of cybersecurity measures and defenses into a single, coherent solution meant to give businesses peace of mind, resilience, and continuity.

“Cybersecurity has become a conversation about human security in the IoT era,” says Frost. “If machinery is successfully targeted by malware, it could potentially injure a person, and this is an entirely new area of concern for companies. They could face financial ruin if their machines hurt a human being in some way. Our all-in-one bundle prioritizes the mitigation of this type of threat through our network security solutions and offers insurance cover that will help with the replacement of machinery affected by an attack.”

Ransomware poses a significant threat to companies, causing damage to resources and reputations. Many lack the resources to protect themselves against sophisticated zero-day attacks, ransomware, phishing, and malware. Inefficient firewalls and endpoint protection make companies vulnerable, costing them time and money.

“Ransomware is a problem. Companies need a quick and easy fix to this problem, one that doesn’t lean on outdated technology or leave them out in the cold if they’ve fallen victim to an attack,” concludes Frost. “Our all-in-one bundle provides holistic security that spans everything from email to endpoints, includes a cybersecurity warranty, and includes next-generation technology. It’s a tap-and-go solution to cybersecurity problems.”