Google Launches Feature to Limit School Hours Distractions

Google has introduced School Time, a new feature for Android devices, designed to minimize distractions for children during school hours. The feature, developed in response to parental feedback, aims to balance schoolwork with the need for emergency connectivity.

School Time enables parents to configure a dedicated home screen with limited functionality on their child’s device during school hours, therefore reducing distractions in class. Family Link, a parental management program, that allows parents to schedule and decide which applications are authorized during school time. They may also select whether to accept calls or texts from certain contacts.

“Parents think deeply about how their children should use technology, including how to strike the right balance between online and offline time. We are continuously investing in research and development to address the evolving needs of parents and children. By collaborating closely with experts in child development, education, and technology, our goal is to help shape a future where technology continues to facilitate learning and exploration,” says Siya Madikane, Communications Manager.

When it’s time to concentrate or take a break from screens, School Time may also be activated outside of the classroom. Focus mode on Android phones blocks notifications and reduces distractions for teenagers who are not under parental supervision via Family Link during certain times. Fitbit Ace LTE smartwatches now have the feature as well. In an effort to foster a positive learning atmosphere, Google will also be rolling out the capability to other devices over the course of the upcoming year, such as some Android smartphones, tablets, and Samsung Galaxy Watches.

Google has introduced new supervision features for parents of teens joining YouTube, allowing them to link their accounts and gain visibility into their children’s YouTube activity. The tool allows parents to select settings based on age, developmental stage, and parenting style, allowing them to determine apps, products, and experiences their teens can use. Parents can also monitor their children’s activities and set digital ground rules like screen time limits or location sharing.

“We have introduced new safeguards that limit recommendations of videos with content that could be problematic, especially for teens, if viewed in repetition—such as content related to body image,” Madikane concluded.