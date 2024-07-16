Canon Central and North Africa is delighted to announce a collaboration with Rolof Computer Academy aimed at empowering youth and fostering creativity. Through this partnership, Canon and Rolof Computer Academy will activate various educational programs such as the Canon Academy Juniors Programme, Miraisha Programme, Canon Print Hub, and Canon Academy. This partnership marks a significant step toward providing practical experiences and job opportunities for youth in Nigeria.

B2C Business Unit Director at Canon Central and North Africa, Rashad Ghani, expresses his excitement at the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey alongside Rolof Computer Academy. Together, we aim to empower the youth of Nigeria with more than just technical photography skills.”

“We aspire to provide them with immersive experiences, moments of discovery, and opportunities for personal growth. Through the lens of photography, we hope to broaden their creativity and instill in them a sense of confidence and purpose.” adds Ghani

Ghani also emphasized Canon’s commitment to the philosophy of Kyosei, a Japanese concept that lies at the heart of the company’s values. “Kyosei,” he explained, “Embodies our belief in living and working together for the common good. It’s about fostering harmony, collaboration, and mutual respect within our global community. By partnering with Rolof Computer Academy, Canon continues its mission to educate and motivate individuals to make a positive impact in the world.”

What makes this joint initiative unique is the integration of five different workshops scheduled from 23 July to 3 September 2024 with the Rolof Summer Programme at Rolof Computer Academy in Warri, Nigeria. This cohesive approach offers participants a unified and collaborative learning experience, where creativity and technology converge within a single framework.

These workshops cater to various learners, from children to adults starting out in photography. Led by Canon-certified trainers, participants will enjoy interactive, hands-on training sessions tailored for two age groups: 8-16 years under the Canon Academy Juniors Programme, and 18-35 years for the Street Photography Workshop under the Canon Academy and the Canon Miraisha Programme.

The Canon Academy Junior Programme is dedicated to nurturing creativity and empowering young minds. The programme offers concise, interactive sessions that provide a stimulating and enriching experience aimed at inspiring a love for photography in children. As part of this holistic experience, young learners will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in arts and crafts. Canon Creative Park, an exclusive content service tailored for Canon print owners, will be featured during the training sessions, offering a delightful array of paper crafting activities. These activities will provide children with a platform to unleash their artistic talents and create novel masterpieces.

The Canon Miraisha Programme, targeted at participants aged 18-35 years, aims to promote job opportunities and enhance future livelihoods in Africa. Workshops designed for photographers, videographers, filmmakers, and print business owners will enhance their skill sets and support their professional development.

Convenience of online accessibility

The Canon Academy offers a variety of practical photography workshops covering a wide range of topics, organized to cater to diverse interests and skill levels. With the convenience of online accessibility, training courses provide the flexibility to learn anywhere, anytime.

Director of Rolof Computer Academy, Lucky Ofuafor, says “Our collaboration with Canon Central and North Africa is a testament to our commitment to education and pioneering innovative educational opportunities within our community. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to empowering the youth of Warri with the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Rolof Computer Academy is an educational institution offering a variety of courses to diverse audiences, including adults and children, in areas such as computer science and engineering. Located in Warri, Nigeria, it hosts an annual summer camp for children. The academy’s team of highly skilled professionals provides numerous services aimed at helping businesses thrive in the digital world.