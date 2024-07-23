Significant Price Hike for Apple Services in South Africa

With effect from August 18, Apple has revealed a hefty price hike for a number of its subscription services in South Africa.

According to Apple, price hikes are required to sustain high-quality entertainment and new features, underscoring the company’s dedication to improving the user experience through consistent content and feature updates.

This change demonstrates the company’s continued dedication to providing its users with cutting-edge services and excellent content. Apple feels that investing in its services is critical for staying ahead of the competition and meeting the growing demands of customers.

By raising costs, Apple can ensure that it can continue to provide high-quality services while keeping users interested and satisfied. Apple remains confident that these changes will ultimately benefit customers by allowing it to provide more diverse and high-quality content in the future.

New pricing details:

The revised pricing structure for subscribers is as follows:

Apple TV+: increased from R84.99 to R124.99 per month, representing a 47% increase.

Individual Apple Music subscription now costs R69.99 per month, up from R59.99 previously.

The price of the Apple Music Family Plan increased from R89.99 to R109.99 per month.

The price of the Apple One increased from R139.99 to R179.99 per month.

These adjustments are consistent with the overall trend of increased expenses in the streaming and digital content industries as Apple continues to invest in high-quality content and creative features.

Apple will notify current subscribers about the changes so that they are aware of them before the next billing cycle.