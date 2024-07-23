Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Siemon Announces New VP for Product Management

Vice President of Product Management at Siemon, Trey Somers.
Siemon, one of the global leaders in network infrastructure solutions, announces the appointment of Trey Somers as Vice President of Product Management, now effective. In this role, Somers will lead Siemon’s global product management team and drive the development of innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the industry, Somers brings a wealth of experience in enterprise product management, OEM product management, and consulting services. Most recently, he served as Managing Director at Align Communications, where he successfully led a team delivering smart building solutions to major financial institutions across the globe.

President and CEO for Siemon, Henry Siemon, says “We are thrilled to welcome Trey to the Siemon team. His deep industry knowledge and proven track record in product management make him an invaluable asset to our organisation. We are confident that under Trey’s leadership, Siemon will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive customer success.”

In his new role, Somers will oversee both the OEM and Enterprise Product Management teams, integrating them into a unified global product management organization. He will also collaborate closely with the marketing team to align product development with current market needs and evolving industry trends.

“I am excited to join the Siemon team and contribute to the company’s continued growth and success. Siemon has a strong reputation for innovation and customer focus. I look forward to working with the team to develop groundbreaking solutions that address the challenges and opportunities of today’s dynamic market.” says newly appointed Vice President of Product Management for Siemon, Trey Somers

 

