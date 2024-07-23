New Partnership Eases Event Creation for TikTok Users

TikTok has partnered with global events marketplace Eventbrite to offer event creators a powerful tool for promoting and selling tickets.

The partnership will allow TikTok users worldwide to sell tickets to their events, with Eventbrite links directly added to their TikTok videos for seamless promotion and ticket sales.

The new feature is available in several countries across Sub-Saharan Africa where both TikTok and Eventbrite services are accessible, making it easier for users in these regions to promote and attend events.

“We’re giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they’re passionate about. With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening—on TikTok.” Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer at Eventbrite.

Transforming event creation and promotion

TikTok users can easily become event creators with this relationship by organizing their events on Eventbrite and immediately promoting them to the TikTok community. This connection enables users to share events with popular TikTok groups like #BookTok, #NewMusic, and #FoodTok, transforming online engagements into real-life experiences based on their interests.

Empowering local and independent event creators

This relationship will assist local and independent event creators substantially by providing them with a platform that will increase their visibility and attract more guests to their unique live experiences.

Eventbrite’s easy integration into TikTok videos significantly boosts the visibility of even small events, fostering a vibrant, inclusive community and contributing to a diverse event landscape.

“TikTok is a global community of over a billion people who share their real-world joy, passions, and experiences with other like-minded users. Eventbrite has the same ultimate goal: to connect communities, whether it be at festivals, concerts, or neighborhood gatherings. Our partnership with Eventbrite will help event creators connect with the TikTok community and introduce a wealth of fantastic real-world events to our users.” Isaac Bess, Global Head of Distribution Partnerships, TikTok.