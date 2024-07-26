40 Years of Innovation, Growth in SA’s Networking Industry

Duxbury Networking, a South African distributor of networking solutions, proudly commemorates its 40th anniversary today. Throughout the last four decades, the company has exhibited remarkable resilience, adapting to industry shifts and emerging as a leader in the African networking landscape.

Dedicated team

CEO of Duxbury Networking, Graham Duxbury, says “This milestone wouldn’t be possible without our dedicated team, loyal customers, and valued partners. We extend our sincere gratitude for shaping our journey and providing the foundation for our future growth.”

Weathering the storms, embracing opportunities

Duxbury has navigated significant challenges throughout its history. In the early 2000s, during the Dot-Com bubble burst, Duxbury responded by diversifying its product offerings and strengthening its service portfolio. This commitment to exceptional customer service, supported by world-class assistance, enabled the company to withstand market volatility and emerge even stronger.

During the 2008-2009 global recession, Duxbury provided clients with cost-effective networking solutions, allowing them to maintain critical infrastructure despite financial constraints. Prioritizing affordability without compromising quality, Duxbury not only sustained its customer base but also expanded it during this challenging period.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented new obstacles. Duxbury proactively implemented enhanced remote work capabilities, ensuring business continuity for its clients as they transitioned to a work-from-home environment. The company further extended its support by offering 24/7 assistance, demonstrating its commitment to client success in an evolving business landscape.

Looking to the future: Innovation and Sustainability

Duxbury remains committed to staying ahead of the curve. The company is actively investing in research and development, exploring the potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance its Internet of Things (IoT) networking solutions. Sustainability is also a primary focus, with upcoming product lines prioritizing energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint.

People First: A Culture of Commitment

“My journey with Duxbury began in our humble Jeppe office,” shares CFO of Duxbury Networking, Michael Mons, “Graham and I were school friends destined for a joint venture, originally involving racing cars! Life had other plans, and I became the company’s ‘Money Monster,’” he adds with a chuckle.

“The true strength of Duxbury has always been its people,” says Mons

“I’ve been fortunate to work alongside remarkable individuals, many of whom remain with the company today. Business is a team sport, and we at Duxbury are a strong one. We’ve built lasting friendships, and the unwavering dedication of our staff is the cornerstone of our success.” Mons also acknowledges the instrumental role of Graham Duxbury’s leadership: “His capability, resourcefulness, and strong ethics inspire and motivate the team. Together, we’ve navigated challenges and celebrated successes. I have no doubt that Team Duxbury will continue to overcome obstacles and prosper well into the future.” he continues

A statement from Duxbury Team notes, “Our journey began four decades ago with the late Barrie Neunborn, without whom none of this would be possible.”

“Today, our incredible team allows us to exceed expectations consistently. I am truly grateful to every single person who has contributed to our success.” concludes Duxbury Team

Source: Duxbury Networking