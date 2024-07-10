40 Years Celebration: Duxbury and Cambium at the Racetrack

Duxbury Networking, a specialized networking distributor since 1984, is continuing its 40th-anniversary celebrations. They, along with their outgoing CEO, Graham Duxbury, took to the track to enjoy high-speed, supercharged laps in a modified racing Ferrari F430 at Zwartkops Raceway.

Graham is not only a CEO for Duxbury. He wears many valuable hats, he’s a South African racing driver, business- man and motorsport commentator. He won the South African National Drivers Championship in 1982 engineered by Ken Howes, initially driving a March 78B, before taking delivery of a ground effect March 822.

Team Duxbury and Cambium staff were treated to two laps each in a high-speed, supercharged Ferrari F430 by Graham. They thoroughly enjoyed the thrill. After the track activity, they retired to the grandstands to enjoy traditional boerewors rolls and soft drinks to calm their nerves. Graham did about 105 laps overall.

Duxbury’s technical services

Duxbury Networking provides a range of complimentary and chargeable services aimed at empowering its partners and enriching the customer experience. These services encompass:

Complimentary services: Pre-sales, design, planning, post-sales telephonic support, and training.

Chargeable services: Site surveys, on-site support, installation, commissioning, and service level agreements.

Addressing customer pain points

According to Duxbury, numerous channel partners and end-users encounter network planning and installation hurdles stemming from inadequate skills, experience, or certification. Duxbury Networking tackles these challenges by closely collaborating with customers at every stage, from needs assessment to execution. By providing training, fostering skill development, and facilitating knowledge transfer, Duxbury enables its partners to broaden their service offerings and enhance revenue streams.

