Mimecast’s Strategic Acquisition to Boost Data Security

By Mamsi Nkosi
Mamsi Nkosi

Mimecast announced the acquisition of Code42, a market leader in insider threat and data loss prevention. Building on the success of their previous technology relationship, this acquisition is a critical step in Mimecast’s plan to revolutionize the management and mitigation of human-centered security risks.

“Mimecast’s platform stands out in our crowded industry by focusing specifically on the critical moment of risk—a person opening their laptop,” said Mimecast Chief Executive Officer Marc van Zadelhoff. “Unlike fragmented point solutions, Mimecast provides a connected approach that offers complete visibility and strategic insight across customers’ ecosystems. This enables intervention that helps prevent costly incidents caused by insider risk and data exfiltration. Integrating leading solutions like Code42 broadens and deepens our proven security and human risk management capabilities.”


Businesses will acquire Code42, a cloud-based provider of insider threat and data leak protection, to gain comprehensive visibility and strategic insight into the growing attack surface.

Joe Payne, President & CEO of Code42

“Employee collaboration is at the heart of successful organizations today,” said Joe Payne, President & CEO of Code42. “Protecting organizations from data exfiltration requires enhanced visibility into risky user activities across email, collaboration platforms, the web, the cloud, and more. By joining forces with Mimecast, we can help customers quickly detect and respond to threats across their expansive digital environments.”

This acquisition reinforces Mimecast’s tenacious strategy to solve human risk through a recently unveiled connected human risk management platform and Mimecast Engagehuman risk awareness & training offering, the result of the integration of Elevate Security, acquired in January 2024.

