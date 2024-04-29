Standard Bank’s API Marketplace Wins: 2024 Digital CX Awards

Standard Bank’s API Marketplace has won an award for outstanding API initiative for customer experience at the recently held 2024 Digital CX Awards.

The 2024 Digital CX Awards, in its seventh iteration held in Singapore this year, have a global focus, aiming to recognize pioneering innovation in digital customer experience across the financial services ecosystem.

Empowering consumers

Standard Bank developed and launched its API Marketplace, an Application Programming Interface, in 2022. APIs serve as software intermediaries enabling various applications, websites, and devices to communicate and respond to requests. With the creation of this comprehensive platform, Standard Bank aimed to empower consumers and businesses by revolutionizing the connectivity of technology in an open and transparent manner.

Head of API Marketplace for Standard Bank, Makhosi Modise says, “We are delighted to have been honoured with this prestigious award, it acknowledges our determined focus to continuously improve client experience through innovation.”

Servicing east Africa

Since its launch in 2022, Standard Bank has extended its API Marketplace offerings across the continent, making more APIs accessible in its East African operations, specifically in Kenya and Uganda.

Modise explains, “As we prepare for the inevitable future of Open Banking, the vision for the Standard Bank API Marketplace is to become the destination for developers and partners to integrate and develop seamless plug-and-play capabilities. We are also open for business for 3rd party partners who wish to host their APIs on our marketplace to take advantage of the reach that Standard Bank Group has on the continent and beyond.”

The bank’s API Marketplace provides API products that can enhance business efficiencies, streamline processes, and even expand revenue streams.

Modise concludes by saying, “This remarkable achievement at the Digital CX Awards underscores our unwavering commitment to digital innovation and collaborative efforts. Notably, Standard Bank has seamlessly integrated and centralized API access, empowering customers with prebuilt APIs that are readily available for reuse.”