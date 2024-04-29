Social Media Partner for Pick n Pay, Feed Nation Foundation

Flow Communications has been selected as the social media agency for the non-profit organizations Pick n Pay School Club and Feed the Nation Foundation.
The Pick n Pay School Club, reaching over 2 million learners and their families annually, offers educational resources to schools nationwide. Established by Pick n Pay, the Feed the Nation Foundation advocates for food security and meets basic needs for vulnerable communities.
The collaboration will involve Flow Communications concentrating on improving and broadening the social media presence of both organizations.
CEO for Flow, Tara Turkington, states, “We are really excited to be part of such a meaningful collaboration. Pick n Pay School Club and Feed the Nation Foundation make a profound difference in the lives of so many people in our country – we look forward to matching that passion for uplifting others.”
Managing director for Flow, Tiffany Turkington-Palmer, highlights the alignment of values, saying, “The work of both organisations resonates deeply with Flow’s purpose-driven, people-centred ethos. As a company we always feel honoured to be a part of work that has a positive social impact.”
Flow Communications brings with it a proven track record in social media marketing.