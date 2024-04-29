Empowering Tanzania’s Next Tech Giants: Coding School

Sixty-two teenagers, ranging from ages 12 to 17, have finished the Coding School program in Dar es Salaam, organized by ThinkYoung and Boeing. Conducted in April 2024, these sessions have armed Tanzanian youngsters with advanced digital skills, paving the way for fresh prospects in their professional journeys.

The Coding School plays a pivotal role in Tanzania’s economic transformation by providing internet connectivity to its young population and promoting STEM education. This investment in the emerging digital economy sets the stage for sustainable growth.

As part of the program, ThinkYoung and Boeing facilitated connections between students and professionals from the tech and aviation industries, offering free training in programming, robotics, and drone technologies. Alongside digital skills, participants also refined their communication and presentation abilities.

Reflecting on her experience, Farhana Magina, a 14-year-old alumna of the Coding School in Tanzania, expressed, “It’s been such an incredible opportunity to meet other students who share similar interests in STEM subjects and to learn in such a fun environment.”

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, Boeing President in the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia said: “Coding is regarded as a key skill for the 21st century and one of the pathways into a fulfilling career in aerospace. It’s also incredibly exciting and powerful to learn. We hope that this inaugural Coding School will contribute to Tanzania’s efforts to provide even more kids with the tools, resources, and inspiration they need to build the future they imagine is possible.”

Delila Kidanu, Director of Think Young Africa, expressed confidence in the Coding School’s impact and its potential to inspire further initiatives across the African continent. “We are confident that the ThinkYoung Coding School in Tanzania will pave the way for even more initiatives across the African continent.”

Since 2019, Think Young and Boeing have co-hosted coding schools in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania, with over 640 students participating in Africa. Notably, more than 60% of Coding School participants are girls, breaking stigmas and providing them with valuable role models and early exposure to computer science in a supportive environment.

Boeing’s commitment to education and economic transformation in Africa is evident through partnerships with over 40 organizations and investments exceeding $22 million since 2008. In Tanzania, Boeing prioritizes STEM education, digital literacy, and women’s empowerment through community projects.