Is Cryptocurrency the Key to Zimbabwe’s Economic Recovery?

With the recent revocation of U.S. economic sanctions against Zimbabwe, a significant opportunity arises for the country’s financial services industry, especially in the domain of cryptocurrency exchanges. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has announced the removal of Zimbabwe Sanctions Regulations, effective from April 17, 2024. This landmark decision opens new avenues for economic and technological development, particularly for digital assets.

Zimbabwe’s economic history is marked by its notorious episode of hyperinflation, which peaked in the late 2000s, leading to the abandonment of its original currency. The Zimbabwean dollar became infamous for its worthlessness, with prices doubling at an unprecedented rate. In response, Zimbabwe adopted a multi-currency system primarily reliant on the US dollar. However, the persistent shortages of hard currency and the need for economic sovereignty spurred the introduction of several new forms of local tender, none of which managed to restore full confidence among the populace. The introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), a gold-backed currency, marks the sixth iteration of the local currency in an ongoing effort to stabilize the economy and restore trust in local monetary instruments.

Despite the government’s initiatives, the new ZiG currency is reportedly facing challenges, particularly on the local black market where its value is said to be declining. Such reports highlight the continuing struggle to establish a stable and credible fiat currency. Nevertheless, Zimbabwean officials maintain a positive outlook, asserting that the currency is strengthening and has a promising future. This scenario underscores the deep-seated skepticism among Zimbabweans towards local fiat currencies, born of years of economic instability and policy missteps. The scenario amplifies the appeal of alternative financial systems like cryptocurrencies, which offer a more stable and globally recognized value system that could potentially bypass the recurring issues associated with traditional fiat currencies.

Zimbabwe, a nation long hindered by economic sanctions and shortages of universally accepted currencies like the U.S. Dollar, now stands poised to harness the potential of cryptocurrencies. The scarcity of USD has propelled many Zimbabweans towards digital currencies as a viable alternative for international trade and e-commerce.

Opportunity Abound for Digital Asset Marketplace Infrastructure Providers

The imperative for a robust cryptocurrency exchange platform is more pronounced than ever. With a large portion of the population already engaging in online purchases, the integration of a centralized crypto exchange could serve as a linchpin for economic revival. This platform would not only facilitate the buying and selling of cryptocurrencies using local payment methods like Ecocash or Zip it but also integrate seamlessly with global crypto markets, providing real-time data and transaction capabilities.

Moreover, the success of major South African crypto exchanges such as VALR and Luno, which recently obtained crypto asset service provider (CASP) licenses from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), illustrates a growing trend in the regional crypto ecosystem. These developments could serve as a model and catalyst for Zimbabwe, encouraging similar regulatory advancements and fostering a safe and thriving digital asset market.

The proposed crypto exchange in Zimbabwe would ideally be built on a scalable layer 1 blockchain or, for example, an Ethereum layer 2 network, which allows for low-cost, rapid on-chain transactions. This platform could effectively democratize access to global currencies, with features allowing users to convert Zimbabwe’s new currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), into its USD equivalent and then into various cryptocurrencies.

This centralized approach is likely to face less resistance than a decentralized marketplace. It would be deemed in alignment with the global trend since the most widely used platforms in many regions are still centralized. Approaching the market from this perspective could potentially help avoid situations akin to what has transpired in the UK for instance where the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) introduced new financial regulations that present challenges for seasoned crypto users and has led to operational adjustments for exchanges and services. Notably, Luno has limited its offerings for U.K. customers to withdrawals only, and PayPal has eliminated its crypto purchase feature. Meanwhile, companies like Coinbase are now probing their customers more deeply about their investment intentions and knowledge. These developments occur as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak aspires to position the U.K. as a hub for crypto assets, a goal that these stringent regulations may hinder.

In Zimbabwe, the concept of cryptocurrencies may still be nascent among the general populace. Therefore, providing a user-friendly, regulated exchange could significantly enhance public trust and adoption. Thus, the lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe represents a pivotal moment for its economic and digital transformation.

By establishing a regulated, centralized cryptocurrency exchange, Zimbabwe can facilitate easier access to global markets, attract international investment, and pioneer digital finance innovation in the African continent. The future of Zimbabwe’s economy could very well be digital, and with the right infrastructure and regulatory framework, it is poised for a significant leap forward.

The introduction of a cryptocurrency exchange in Zimbabwe presents a viable solution for the persistent challenges faced by businesses and citizens in engaging in global trade. Cryptocurrencies, by their nature, offer a decentralized and universally accepted means of transaction, free from the volatilities and instabilities associated with Zimbabwe’s local fiat currencies.

For businesses, this means an opportunity to bypass the restrictions and shortages of hard currency, enabling them to import goods, access international services, and pay for essential machinery without the risk of currency depreciation or banking constraints. For citizens, cryptocurrencies provide a way to engage in e-commerce and remittances, fostering greater economic participation and financial inclusivity. This digital financial infrastructure could significantly alleviate the economic isolation caused by years of hyperinflation and sanctions, paving the way for Zimbabwe to reintegrate into the global economy with a more stable and reliable medium of exchange.

Crypto exchange or infrastructure providers of digital asset marketplaces stand to gain significantly by entering an underserved market like Zimbabwe. As a frontier market with a high demand for stable and accessible financial services, Zimbabwe offers a unique opportunity for growth and expansion. By establishing a presence in Zimbabwe, these providers can tap into a large pool of potential users who are eager for innovative financial solutions that circumvent the limitations of traditional banking systems. The scarcity of reliable banking services and the widespread use of mobile technology create an ideal environment for digital asset platforms to flourish. Additionally, being early entrants into such a market can establish these providers as trusted leaders in the space, enabling them to shape the regulatory and operational landscape favorably. This foothold not only allows for immediate business growth but also sets the stage for long-term strategic advantages in other similar emerging markets.

Written by: Heath Muchena, Founder of Proudly Associated and author of Tokenized Trillions, DeFi Millionaire and Blockchain Applied.