PRYSMIAN LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE BREAKTHROUGH!!

Prysmian, an energy and telecom cable systems, introduces its revolutionary Sirocco Extreme 864f microduct cable, setting a new benchmark for innovation in the industry. This groundbreaking cable boasts world-record diameters and fiber densities for blown microduct cables.

Featuring an impressive 864 fibers within a 9.8mm diameter, the Sirocco Extreme 864f microduct cable achieves an unparalleled fiber density of 11.5 fibers per mm2. Installable into a 12mm duct, it pushes the boundaries of possibilities in the telecom cable systems sector.

Employing Prysmian’s advanced BendBrightXS 180µm single-mode bend-insensitive fiber, the Sirocco Extreme microduct cables ensure compatibility with existing G.652 fibers and readiness for evolved systems.

Ian Griffiths, Global R&D VP of Prysmian’s Telecom Business, stated, “Microduct cables have gained popularity for future-fit applications, such as long-haul Datacentre interconnection, metro, and FTTx networks. Sirocco Extreme microduct cables offer the best available dimensions on the market and utilize Prysmian’s BendBrightXS 180µm single-mode bend-insensitive fiber, the only true 180µm fiber available today.”

Available in fiber counts from 96 to 864 and adhering to international standards for optical and mechanical performance, the Sirocco Extreme cables incorporate Prysmian’s PicoTube technology, making them up to 25% smaller than previous microduct cables. This enables installation of more fibers into congested duct space and allows the use of smaller ducts for new installations, resulting in lower costs and reduced use of raw materials.

Prysmian’s Sirocco Extreme microduct cables not only provide cost savings and efficiency benefits but also contribute to reducing carbon and environmental footprints. By offering reduced diameters and increased fiber densities, Prysmian reaffirms its commitment to environmentally conscious solutions.

These product enhancements highlight Prysmian’s dedication to addressing evolving market needs, offering a scalable solution that is high-density, physically compact, and easily deployable for future-fit solutions.