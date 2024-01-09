ValueMentor Welcomes New CEO

Thrilled to announce, ValueMentor, a Cyber Security Consulting & Services company, created a new executive position, the CEO-Middle East (Chief Executive Officer – Middle East).

This strategic decision underscores our commitment to expanding in the Gulf region and reinforcing our global operations. The role is pivotal as we broaden services, establishing ourselves as a trusted partner in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape with the increasing importance of safeguarding digital assets and protecting privacy.

With over 22 years of diverse experience across industries and domains, Paul has excelled in telecommunications, retail, banking, insurance, fintech, life sciences, manufacturing, ports, FMCG, energy & natural resources, and utilities.

Paul has achieved significant milestones, such as creating a large smart policing project, pioneering a Telecom solution, and co-founding a Data & Analytics practice. He actively advocates for inclusivity and diversity in technology, collaborating with government bodies to empower women through innovative tech platforms.

As CEO, Paul Mathew brings a bold vision to redefine industry standards in customer-centricity, stakeholder value, and collaborative work culture. He aims to make ValueMentor the premier choice for innovative cybersecurity and privacy solutions, leveraging strengths and driving relentless innovation.

“I am profoundly honored and excited to join forces with ValueMentor as CEO – Middle East,” said Paul Mathew. “The company’s unwavering commitment to cybersecurity and privacy, combined with its exceptional team and client-centric approach, presents a remarkable opportunity to make a lasting impact.”

Binoy Koonammavu, Founder & Global CEO of ValueMentor, welcomed Paul, stating, “Paul’s appointment couldn’t have come at a more exhilarating time for ValueMentor. With his unwavering expertise and visionary leadership, we are poised to dominate the industry, pushing boundaries and shaping the future of cybersecurity.”