The Future of Retail: 5 Must-Have apps to enhance shopping experience

Retail technology is changing the way consumers shop, both online and offline. Consumers can use many retail tech apps to enhance their shopping experience, save money, and discover new products.

Here are 5 of the best retail tech apps that consumers can use in South Africa:

Shop- Shop is a free app that assists consumers in tracking online orders, shopping from local and independent brands, and making secure payments with Shop Pay. It provides real-time order updates, and personalized recommendations, and includes carbon offsetting for each delivery.

SnapScan, a mobile app, enables consumers to make payments using their smartphone camera by scanning QR codes at participating merchants. It offers rewards and works with any bank card.

Zando, a mobile app for online fashion shopping, provides a wide range of products for men, women, and kids. It offers free delivery, returns, flash sales, discounts, and loyalty rewards.

OneCart, a mobile app for grocery delivery, allows users to order from multiple stores like Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Dis-Chem, and Clicks. It provides price comparisons, substitutions, and live tracking, with an 8% service fee and an R45 delivery fee.

Superbalist, an online shopping app, offers a variety of fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle products from over 500 brands. It provides free delivery and returns, daily deals, exclusive collections, and style tips.

As consumers leverage various retail tech apps, they not only enhance their shopping experiences but also enjoy cost savings and the thrill of discovering innovative products.