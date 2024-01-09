Vodacom Business Sponsors IT News Africa Digital Retail Conference

Vodacom Business, the enterprise arm of Vodacom South Africa, will sponsor the IT News Africa Digital Retail Conference on January 31, 2024, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg. The conference, in its 6th edition, gathers retail leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the sector.

With the theme “Prepare for a New Era of Digital Retail,” the conference focuses on how emerging technologies like AI, AR, blockchain, and IoT are disrupting retail and creating opportunities and challenges. Vodacom Business will showcase solutions such as SD-WAN for network management, Trading Bridge for streamlined information flow, and VodaPay for secure mobile payments, aiding retailers in digitizing and optimizing operations.

Lerato Motsoeneng, Managing Executive for Retail and Logistics at Vodacom Business, expressed excitement about sharing insights and solutions at the conference, emphasizing digital technology’s role in unlocking Africa’s retail potential. Vodacom Business is committed to supporting retail customers with innovative and affordable solutions for success in the new era of digital retail.

