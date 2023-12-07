7 Keyboard Shortcuts that Could Damage your Computer

Discussing the potentially harmful instructions that lay barely beneath our fingertips is deemed necessary for the aware user. Keyboard shortcuts although convenient, can also be damaging to your device.

Being aware of which keyboard shortcuts can be harmful may protect you from unknowingly causing damage. Here is a comprehensive list of 7 keyboard shortcuts that could potentially damage your computer:

Control + Alt + Delete

Its popular use is to open Task Manager on Windows, providing users with system information and application management options.

However, repeated or inappropriate use can interrupt essential computer processes, causing system instability or crashes.

According to a survey by Clutch, 58% of data loss incidents in small businesses are due to human error, including accidental key presses.

Alt + F4

This combination closes the active window on most applications and operating systems. Accidental activation could close crucial in-progress work, potentially leading to substantial data loss without timely saves or backups.

A teacher, attempting to use Alt + F4 to close a browser, mistakenly pressed the combination while unsaved student grades were open in another window. Hours of grading work were lost, causing delays in report submissions.

Command + Option + Shift + V (Mac)

This erases the formatting of the pasted text. While useful in certain cases, it can disrupt carefully laid out documents and web formatting, necessitating time-consuming manual correction if mistakenly used.

Any Key + Enter in web browsers

We often negligently hit ‘Enter’ after typing web addresses. If a keystroke logger is present in your system, it can track everything you search or type.

Shift + Delete (Windows)

Similar to Command + Delete on macOS, this combination bypasses the Recycle Bin, permanently erasing the selected files, resulting in potential data loss .According to a report by BackBlaze, around 29% of data loss happens due to accidental deletion.

A graphic designer used Shift + Delete to quickly clear files but accidentally included a folder with weeks’ worth of design work. The work was permanently deleted without any backup, leading to missed deadlines and client dissatisfaction.

Command + Option + Esc (Mac)

This action forcefully quits the active application, which can be devastating if crucial unsaved work is in progress.

Ctrl + C and Ctrl + V

Copying and pasting sensitive data might seem common, but imagine if a malicious software is monitoring your clipboard? It can easily gain access to everything you copy, including passwords and credit card numbers. “Be selective about what you copy,” advises Black.