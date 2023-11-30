Telkom empowers employees by fostering lifelong learning

Telkom, a leading telecommunications Company in South Africa, announced the graduation of 139 employees from its Managers of Managers (MoMP) and Foundational Management (FMP) programmes in collaboration with the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB).

Dedicating Resources to Shaping Future Leaders

The initiative was born out of a strategic partnership between Telkom and UCT GSB where we dedicated our resources to cultivate and enhance our internal leadership capabilities.

The collaboration aims to fortify our talent pipeline, nurturing individuals who embody the values of innovation, resilience, and forward thinking.

Advocating Lifelong Learning

At the core of this effort lies our firm belief in the power of education and continuous learning. As advocates of lifelong learning, we prioritise the growth and development of our employees, knowing that their success reverberates beyond our walls.

The graduation ceremony, held on Tuesday, 28 November 2023 at the Johannesburg Country Club, marks a significant milestone in Telkom’s commitment to empowering its employees and fostering continuous professional development.

Among the graduates are individuals who have successfully completed postgraduate diplomas and advanced diplomas from the prestigious University of Cape Town.

Life-Changing Opportunity

The Managers of Managers and Foundational Management programmes is designed for junior and middle management levels across the organisation. The feedback received from the participants is overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.

Andile Khanyile from Telkom Consumer and Small Business, one of the graduates, shared his experience. “Graduating with an Adv. Dip. in Management Development from UCT GSB is a transformative experience. It has deeply influenced my professional development and significantly shaped my career aspirations”.

Empowering Employees to Fill Leadership Positions

Andile says the skills and knowledge acquired have positioned “… me for leadership roles, and the program’s emphasis on continuous learning has instilled a commitment to ongoing professional development.”

Echoing Andile’s sentiments, another graduate, Phillip Manyama from BCX, speaks the importance of applying the learnings from the Programmme. “I am very eager to share knowledge on how we can optimise the current tools we have to compete better in a very competitive market. I have started implementing efficiencies which have seen my colleagues and I work more effectively,” he says.