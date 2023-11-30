Bonding with machines: The psychology behind AI

AI is ingrained in our daily lives, from virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa to recommendation algorithms on streaming services and e-commerce websites.

A question of why we should make efforts to understand the psychology behind how humans perceive and interact with these digital entities may arise.

AI’s sole purpose is to continue to advance and proliferate. In order to foster meaningful connections and unlock the potential of this transformative technology, it is crucial to understand how it works.

Anthropomorphism and AI

The attribution of human traits, feelings, and motivations to non-human entities is known as anthropomorphism. Whether we engage with AI via chatbots, virtual assistants, or robots, we frequently give them human characteristics.

We might address them as “he” or “she,” give them names, and even convey our appreciation or annoyance. The propensity to anthropomorphize non-human beings is one of the fascinating features of our engagement with AI.

According to Kate Crawford, cofounder of the AI Now Institute, the AI industry that involves emotions is worth around $22 billion and is expected to double by 2024. This tendency to humanise AI stems from our innate desire for social connection.

Due to our social nature, humans actively seek out social relationships and cues—even from machines. This phenomenon is essential to improving the relatability and usability of AI.

Trust and reliability

Trust is a vital component of any human-AI interaction. As AI systems become more integrated into our lives, trust in their reliability and competence is of paramount importance.

People are more likely to trust AI when it provides useful and reliable information on a regular basis. Conversely, if AI systems consistently make mistakes or offer false advice, that trust can quickly be lost.

The psychology of AI trust is not so different from our psychology of trusting human experts. We are more likely to trust an AI’s skills when it performs well over time and builds a sense of dependability.

However, trust may be damaged if AI acts erratically or makes mistakes. AI technology adoption and acceptability are significantly influenced by this psychological factor.

Emotional engagement

AI and humans interact in ways that go beyond information and reasoning. This relationship also involves emotion. AI and humans frequently develop emotional bonds, particularly when the latter display consoling or sympathetic traits.

Strong emotional reactions can be elicited, for instance, by chatbots that can provide emotional support or by virtual pets that react affectionately to encounters.

Research on AI’s capacity to identify and react to human emotions is expanding. When a user is experiencing emotional distress, emotionally intelligent AI can adjust its reactions to suit their needs and offer support, companionship, and comfort.

This emotional dimension of human-AI interaction is particularly valuable in healthcare, where AI can support individuals experiencing emotional distress.

Ethical and moral dilemmas

The integration of AI into various facets of our existence raises moral and ethical concerns as well. We need to consider the ethical ramifications of an AI’s actions as they become more autonomous and capable of making decisions.

Understanding how people view and respond to AI’s decisions, particularly when those decisions impact people’s lives, is essential to understanding the psychology of ethical AI.

Human psychology is important in issues like AI bias, privacy problems, and the possibility of AI replacing human occupations.

People may show unease or opposition towards AI if they believe it threatens their rights, values, or the well-being of society as a whole. Consequently, moral and ethical issues that are consistent with human values and principles must be taken into account while developing and implementing AI systems.

User experience and user interface

An AI system’s UI and UX designs have a significant impact on how humans and AI interact. Usability, cognitive load, and human preferences are all considered in UX/UI design psychology.

Positive attitudes towards AI can be fostered and user satisfaction increased with a well-designed AI interface.

For example, intuitive and visually appealing AI interfaces that are easy to use can increase the user’s sense of comfort and control over their interactions.

However, even with sophisticated underlying technology, unintuitive or annoying UIscan damage customer’s perceptions of artificial intelligence.

In conclusion, there are several facets to the psychology of human-AI interaction. Understanding how people view and interact with these intelligent machines is essential for both the ethical development and application of AI technologies, as these technologies continue to develop and become a significant part of our daily lives.

We can encourage more meaningful and peaceful relationships between humans and AI by taking into account the psychological components of this connection, which will ultimately help us realise the full potential of this game-changing technology.