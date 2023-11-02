Springboks Trophy Tour to commence today

In a thrilling final showdown at the rain-soaked Stade de France on the 28th of October, South African fly-half, where South African fly-half Handre Pollard showcased his kicking prowess by slotting four crucial penalties.

The Springboks secured their fourth Rugby World Cup title with a nail-biting 12-11 victory over arched their rivals – New Zealand. The game that was characterized by tenacious defense, is still reverberating on the lips of South Africans a day later. The win, went as far as to inspire President Cyril Ramaphosa to allocate a new public holiday in December to commemorate the occasion.

This afternoon at 16:00 South African fans and citizens will gather together at the FNB stadium for the Trophy Tour ,in celebration of the historical moment. The public is invited to join the event and are encouraged to wear the infamous green and gold colors.

To secure access to the event at the FNB Stadium, the public can get their free ticket, by visiting Ticketpro.