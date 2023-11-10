10 Most Influential African Tech Entrepreneurs 2023

The growth and investment in the African tech scene have undergone rapid acceleration in recent years. Nigeria is becoming known for its innovative tech startups and being an epicenter and hub for some of the biggest tech companies on the African content like Flutterwave, Paystack, and Konga. Nigeria has a vibrant tech ecosystem.

Lagos in particular has gained global recognition as a thriving tech hub, often referred to as “Silicon Lagoon” that is fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

This fertile ground for everything technology has produced an outstanding harvest of leaders who are worthy of recognition.

Here is a list of some of Africa’s most influential tech entrepreneurs who have broken ground in the industry and what they have done to achieve notoriety.