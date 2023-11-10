SBTopWomenAwards: Life Achiever Award

Topco Media recently hosted the 20th annual Top Women Awards in collaboration with Standard Bank at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The event serves to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors, with Standard Bank South Africa leading the awards platform for advancing women in leadership.

Dr. Anna Mokgokong received the prestigious 20th Annual Lifetime Achiever Award. Acknowledged by the Top Women alumni, this accolade honors her extensive contributions to both the corporate world and the community. Dr. Mokgokong’s journey began at a young age, inspired by her grandfather’s success in commercial farming.

Dr. Mokgokong emphasizes the importance of education and continuous upskilling. Two powerful quotes embody her guiding philosophy: “Go big or go home” and the words of Charlotte Maxeke, “As you rise, take someone along.”

Her ventures into healthcare, academia, commerce, and governance and her commitment to community development reflect her unparalleled impact. Her unwavering determination and leadership make her an inspiring figure for aspiring businesswomen, advocating for continuous education and the empowerment of others.

She currently holds the esteemed position of Chancellor for the North West University. In addition, Dr. Mokgokong is recognized as a Senior Director of Companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, serving on five listed companies, including Afrocentric Investment Corporation, and Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited.