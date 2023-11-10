Mukuru and Payfast Connect the Cash Digital Divide for Millions in SA

According to the World Bank, over 19 million adults in South Africa are excluded from digital transactions. This includes people have a bank account, but do not transact online. In a KLA poll, 44% of respondents expressed concerns about the security of their personal and financial information while shopping online and feel it is safer to make purchases in physical stores. Thanks to Payfast and Mukuru, South Africans can now safely make online purchases with cash.

Allowing Cash Payments for Online Purchases

Leading African fintech company Mukuru has partnered with online payment gateway Payfast to launch a new payment service. Available as a payment option on Payfast, Mukuru allows merchants to accept cash payments for online purchases.

This also enables the massive, underserved market either earning cash or who don’t have access to digital payment instruments such as credit cards to access safe online purchasing.

When a consumer selects Mukuru as a payment option on the checkout page of the online store, they are sent a unique code. They can take this code to any Mukuru pay point nationwide within 36 hours to pay for their purchase. As soon as the cash payment is made, Payfast informs the merchant, and the online order is processed.

Encouraging the Informal Sector’s Participation in the Digital Economy

With a wide range of cash-to-digital pay-in points across urban and rural areas in South Africa, Mukuru has a strong foothold in the cash economy. This covers customers who prefer to use cash online, to those employed in the informal sector and primarily deal in cash.

With millions of people still preferring to transact in cash, the partnership between Payfast and Mukuru will bridge the digital divide by offering a safe and convenient way for cash users to participate in the digital economy.

Seamless Transition to the Digital Economy

According to Oliver O’Brien, Group Executive Head of Strategy and Business Development at Mukuru, this solution provides consumers with the ideal bridge between cash and digital. “We have customers who trust us and are familiar with using our platform, making their transition to the digital economy seamless,” says O’Brien. The competitive merchant fees and convenience of pay points for this on-demand product for customers makes it an accessible option for all.

Unlocking Growth Opportunities

Millions of South Africans now have access to a range of online stores and merchants, can now tap into the underserved market, unlocking more growth opportunities.

The partnership with Payfast provides consumers with a safer and more reliable option than cash on delivery.