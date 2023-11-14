First Integrated Natural Gas Filling Station Launches in Tanzania

Tanzania launches its first Filling Station and Conversion Center branded “Master Gas” to serve up to 800 vehicles daily. The station is located at the Pugu Road – Airport Area in Dar es Salaam Tanzania. It is the first of a series of 12 stations to be developed by TAQA Dalbit in the coming years.

Sustainable and Affordable Alternative to Liquid Fuels

The company has invested more than $10 million to promote the use of compressed natural gas as a more affordable alternative to liquid fuels. CNG-powered passenger vehicles emit approximately 25% less CO2 and are, on average, 50% cheaper for consumers than liquid fuel. This filling station will increase consumption of clean energy that has minimal carbon content and is environmentally friendly.

Filling Station Capacity

The CNG Station has a capacity of 11,000 KG of CNG (7600 sqm of compressed gas) capable of serving up to 800 vehicles daily, while the conversion center will have the capacity to convert 1,000 vehicles/year. The conversion center will be able to convert all types of vehicles from passenger cars, multi-utility vehicles, sports utility vehicles, buses, and trucks.

Shift in Tanzania’s Energy Landscape

Hon. Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Tanzania lauded TAQA Arabia and JCG Oil & Gas for their joint investment and support to the government. Saying, “We are on the cusp of a transformative shift in Tanzania’s energy landscape. With the dedication and foresight of industry leaders like TAQA Dalbit, we are ushering in an era of sustainable energy solutions. The new CNG Filling Station and Conversion Center is a monumental achievement by TAQA Dalbit, demonstrating our nation’s technological prowess and commitment to a sustainable, greener, and economically efficient future.”

Beating the Rising Cost of Living

Rikin Shah, Group CEO of JCG commented at the launching ceremony on the timeliness of the introduction of the product in the market of natural gases saying, “Natural gas is a more sustainable alternative energy source compared to petrol and diesel. Coming at a time when the cost of living is rising, motorists will be happy to know that this CNG station will provide a cheaper alternative for their daily vehicle use and that they can seamlessly convert their vehicles at our center.”