Lulame : Proud Sponsor of #HISA2023

Lulame, a health-tech company is one of the sponsors of the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023, hosted by IT News Africa. The summit, which will take place on November 29th and 30th at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, will feature leading experts, innovators, and stakeholders who will share their insights and experiences on topics such as digital health, telemedicine, data analytics, and more.

The Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa is a vital event for those interested in African healthcare trends. It will gather healthcare policymakers, experts, IT decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and investors to discuss digital transformation. Attendees can learn from local and international speakers covering AI, IoT, telemedicine, and more. Networking opportunities abound, and an Innovation Showcase highlights innovative solutions. This summit is essential for anyone wanting to be part of healthcare’s transformation in Africa

Lulame Modular Health, a health-tech company in Africa, plays a pivotal role in healthcare transformation by offering comprehensive solutions for modular healthcare facilities. Specializing in designing, building, and outfitting prefabricated units, Lulame contributes to the establishment of clinics, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and various other healthcare-related facilities. Lulame’s modular units are fully equipped with medical equipment, furniture, IT systems, and utilities. They are also scalable, adaptable, and relocatable, making them ideal for remote or underserved areas

Sales Director, Alf Kale, will be one of the speakers at the summit. He will share his insights on how Lulame is addressing the challenges and opportunities of providing quality and accessible healthcare in Africa. He will also showcase some of Lulame’s projects and partnerships, such as the one with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which involved setting up a modular laboratory for COVID-19 testing

Lulame is proud to sponsor the Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2023 and looks forward to engaging with other stakeholders in the healthcare space.