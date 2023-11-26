Angola Cables Global Network Welcomes Onix Data Centre in Ghana

The carrier-neutral colocation Tier IV Onix Data Centre in Accra, Ghana, is now part of the Angola Cables Global Data Centre Interconnect. This integration aims to enhance international connectivity in Ghana and Senegal, offering access to 66 additional data centers, 8 OTTs/CDNs, and 21 IXPs. Clients will benefit from various secure digital solutions and managed services through these state-of-the-art facilities, aligning with Onix’s commitment to building a dense ecosystem of partners.

The 2000 m2 data center is designed to meet the growing demands of businesses in Ghana and the region. Currently hosting primary banking and financial clients, the facility provides flexible services to the business and corporate sectors. With a focus on maximum uptime and reliability, the facility currently houses 170 racks of 3kW and 5kW, with a pod of 50 racks available for individual clients looking to share infrastructure and reduce costs.

Michael Nahon, CEO of Onix, emphasized that the partnership with Angola Cables through its West African subsidiary, TelCables, is a crucial element in providing interconnected carrier and cloud-neutral services to a broad range of customers managing their digital assets and business-critical data. He highlighted the facility’s commitment to reliability, accommodating hyperscalers and carriers supporting terrestrial networks, as well as existing and new subsea cables planned for the region.

Fernando Fernandes, CEO of TelCables Nigeria and West Africa, emphasized the importance of Ghana and Senegal as growing economies in the Pan-African market. He commended partners like Onix for their vital role in developing infrastructure to expand digital services, providing a platform for ISPs, CDNs, and other enterprises contributing to the explosive growth in data traffic, cloud services, and content distribution across the African continent.