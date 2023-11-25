New chairperson for Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council

Commvault has announced the appointment of Melissa Hathaway as a strategic advisor. She will also serve as the chairperson for Commvault’s newly formed Cyber Resilience Council. In this role, Hathaway will lead the council in advising on emerging security trends, cyber threats, and best practices in cyber resilience. Her expertise will play a crucial role in shaping product development, defining partnership opportunities, and guiding business strategies.

Melissa Hathaway brings a unique blend of policy, technical expertise, and boardroom experience to Commvault. As the President of Hathaway Global Strategies, she consults Fortune 500 companies on cybersecurity, enterprise risk management, and technology assessment.

Hathaway’s distinguished career includes leadership roles in two presidential administrations, where she spearheaded the Cyberspace Policy Review for President Barack Obama and the Comprehensive National Cybersecurity Initiative for President George W. Bush. Recognized for her leadership, she has been awarded the National Intelligence Reform Medal and the National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation affiliated with prestigious institutions like Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Canada’s School of Public Service, and Toronto Metropolitan University, Hathaway is set to lead Commvault’s Cyber Resilience Council, making meaningful and lasting impacts.

Her international experience extends to collaboration with institutions like NATO, the International Telecommunications Union, the Organisation of American States, and the World Bank. She expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “In an era of non-stop and escalating cyber threats, the need for cyber resilience has never been more imperative. Commvault plays a leading role in helping companies detect, respond, and, if necessary, quickly recover from attacks. I look forward to continuing to work with Commvault to advance resilience for organizations globally.”

Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO of Commvault, expressed excitement about Melissa Hathaway’s appointment, highlighting her as a true luminary in the field of cybersecurity.