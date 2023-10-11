Ukheshe Satiates South Africa’s Appetite for Mobile QR Payments

South Africa’s appetite for mobile QR payments has surged, and with that surge, Ukheshe – a leading Fintech enablement partner, has risen to meet the demand. The company introduces Scan to Pay – a user friendly payment method with a user-friendly interface that enables shoppers to transact with nothing more than their mobile devices.

According to the company’s Division President – Silas Selibas, to date more than 12 million transactions are being made with Scan to Pay on a monthly basis. He says:

“Scan to Pay serves an expansive ecosystem that includes over six acquirers, 14 banks, and fintechs, three mobile operators, 94 payment service providers, and half a million merchants, Scan to Pay stands as the largest QR payment ecosystem in the country.”

Scan to pay has integration capabilities across various digital platforms enabling users to simply add their bank card and make payments with a QR code. The payment method is accepted by various outlets including Checkers, Shell, Clicks, Engen, Shoprite, SnapScan, Takealot, Bob Shop and others and can be used at well over 600,000 locations.

The app can also be used to settle bills, from utilities, financial services, municipalities, and even television services, allowing for a full remote digital payment experience, in-store or online. Additionally, Vodacom and MTN airtime, data, and SMS bundles can also be purchased via the app.

Upon completion of a transaction, users receive an instant receipt detailing their payment – a feature that enhances expense tracking and can be shared in real-time. Functionalities extend far beyond its standalone app. Major banks have also embedded the Scan to Pay feature, offering QR payments within their Banking Apps for their customer to interact with the Scan to Pay ecosystem.

Recently the app launched vouchers, following the growing demand from South African businesses who want to pay out tailor-made loyalty or incentive offerings in bulk – quickly, seamlessly, and at a low cost.