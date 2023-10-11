The Best Detection and Response Strategy for Cyberthreats

The fast-evolving world of online threats is compelling organizations to broaden their cybersecurity strategies, moving beyond traditional approaches.

This period of change can be somewhat bewildering for network security professionals in search of the most pertinent detection and response tools to combat a highly adaptive and sophisticated modern adversary.

This reality is encapsulated in the latest Trellix Cyber Threat Report South Africa for the second quarter of 2023, compiled by the company’s Advanced Research Centre. The report revealed that 26% of all detected activity targeted government systems, followed by 16% against business services providers, 14% on wholesalers’ networks, and 12% on utilities’ systems. Prominent threat actors in the country included Redline stealers, Vidar, as well as cyber threat groups Lazarus and Daggerfly Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs).

The intensity and diversity of attacks continue to rise, targeting organizations of all sizes, including small businesses. With the emergence of various security platforms, including Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Network Detection and Response (NDR) strategies, business operators across the public and private sectors need to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of each approach.

Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

The advantage of EDR lies in its capacity to directly safeguard network endpoints, the devices used to connect to on-premises networks. These devices are the vulnerable points that hackers exploit to gain access to an organization’s systems. However, companies will also require other security tools to identify new threats or manage users working remotely in hybrid setups.

Network Detection and Response (NDR)

NDR stands out for its continuous monitoring and recording of network activity, often complemented by tools like security information and event management (SIEM) products and EDR. While NDR excels in providing forensic insights into network events, it may not fully examine certain data types, such as cloud and identity data, leaving systems relying solely on NDR vulnerable when assets are dispersed across various geographic locations.

Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

Trellix XDR adopts a more proactive and comprehensive approach to detection and response, centralizing visibility across the entire network, including endpoints, networks, and cloud data. When used alongside SIEM (Security Information Event Management) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), XDR can effectively combat complex, evolving threats deployed by threat actors in real time.

While XDR may necessitate a slightly higher initial investment, organizations gain a solution that monitors endpoint and network data while offering a centralized, real-time architecture that unifies multiple platforms.

In the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats targeting a wide range of sectors, staying ahead of syndicate networks demands a strategic and comprehensive approach. As revealed in the latest Trellix Cyber Threat Report, the challenges are diverse. The EDR, NDR, and XDR debate is nuanced, but the solution is clear – a proactive and unified defense. Trellix XDR, with its expansive and integrative capabilities, serves as a guide for addressing modern security challenges.

Empowering businesses with unparalleled visibility and control, Trellix XDR is not just a tool; it’s redefining the future of cybersecurity.

By Carlo Bolzonello, country lead for Trellix South Africa