Microsoft and Terragon Fuel Data-Driven Marketing in Africa

Microsoft, in collaboration with Terragon, aims to empower African businesses with valuable customer insights through a three-year partnership.

Terragon plans to utilize Microsoft’s cloud technologies to bolster its marketing technology (MarTech) offerings, while advancing Microsoft’s cloud-driven digital transformation ambitions.

Terragon specializes in leveraging data and technology to create Africa’s most extensive and unique data-powered marketing cloud ecosystem, enabling businesses to gain a deeper understanding of their customers. By harnessing cloud-based solutions, Terragon offers comprehensive analytics and insights into customer engagement, particularly focusing on the African consumer market.

Terragon serves a diverse clientele, including enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across industries like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), financial services, and consulting. The company assists brands in managing first-party data, refining targeting and segmentation, and delivering personalized online and offline customer experiences.

This partnership with Microsoft aligns with Terragon’s mission to make mobile interactions meaningful through innovation, while also helping African businesses harness the potential of cloud technology.

Chimezie Okonkwo, Senior Vice President of Data, Infrastructure, and Platforms at Terragon, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration. He emphasizes that deploying Microsoft tools and solutions will enhance their ability to provide value to businesses by improving marketing cost efficiency, generating more intelligent insights, and delivering more meaningful and personalized customer engagements on mobile platforms.

Gerald Maithya, General Manager of the Africa Transformation Office at Microsoft, highlights the significance of the partnership in driving sustainable digital growth in Africa. He emphasizes that collaborating with cloud-focused companies like Terragon accelerates digital transformation across the continent, providing businesses of all sizes access to cutting-edge cloud technologies to achieve their objectives and contribute to Africa’s economic development.