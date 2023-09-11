Smartphones Fuel Content Creator Industry in South Africa

South Africa is a hub for content creators. Platforms like TikTok have created

household names out of individuals whose first claim to fame is mass awareness from digital platforms. Many of these creators, who mostly create content in their own native languages, may have never reached critical acclaim had it not been for the proliferation and the opportunity created by social media.

One only needs to acknowledge the growth of initiatives like the DSTV Content Creator Awards, which celebrate the people, brands, and agencies behind attention-grabbing content, to realise that South Africa’s creator economy is on the rise.

Endless Possibilities of a Rapidly Growing Creator Economy

The creator economy is a rapidly growing mega-trend that is driven by developments in video and connectivity. It has provided a platform for millions of talented individuals to showcase their skills, reach wider audiences – sometimes even global ones and monetise their content.

Prior to the advent of YouTube, Instagram, TikTok or Facebook, it would have been difficult to predict that being a content creator would become such an attractive and potentially lucrative profession as it is today.

Content Creation a Means of Generating an Income

For those with the ability to create compelling content and the right technology, content creation is more than a pastime; it is a means of generating income.

“We have always known that South Africans are multi-talent. Our diverse demonstration of culture, fashion tapestry, and love for music, art and dancing, among others, are now truly coming alive across digital platforms,” says Avashnee Moodley, Head of Marketing at OPPO South Africa.

Wide-Spread Democratising of Content

We are witnessing people across various demographics in the country who are democratising content by creating blogs, music, vlogs, imagery, podcasts and similar activities. They distribute their content through their own platforms and attract brands, agencies and talent scouts who are willing to invest in creators in exchange for access to their audiences”.

Power of Influencer Marketing

According to a report by Webfluential, the industry is worth around R1 billion per year and has proven to be an effective way to reach consumers. Fifty-four percent of surveyed consumers confirmed making a purchase after seeing an influencer’s post, demonstrating the influential reach of the content creators.

Investing in the Future

Moodley shares that advances in mobile technology have significantly lowered the bar to entry to a successful career as a content creator, particularly for young people. For those dedicated to pursuing content creation as a career option, investing in a smartphone becomes an investment in their business and future.

She stresses that the camera is the most important component of a mobile device that is being used as a tool for building one’s content creation business, rather than just for communication, scrolling through social media, or e-commerce shopping.

Reno10 Pro+ Camera Super Powers

Within the context of content creation, where the narrative centres on imagery, Oppo’s Reno10 Pro+ 5G’s camera emerges as an indispensable tool that empowers creators to present the essence of their ideas, stories, and messages with precision. The camera’s innate ability to deliver clarity, vibrancy, and artistry in every frame underpins the foundation of engaging and professional content.

The device’s camera boasts a 71mm focal length, ideal for pleasing portraits, and a large f/2.5 aperture, allowing users to blur distracting backgrounds, making their subjects stand out and enabling clear images in low light conditions.

The camera features on smartphones were standard requirements in professional photographic gear for those starting their own portrait studio. These features are now incorporated into a svelte device that easily fits into the palm of one hand.

This type of camera capability has changed the game for content creators, enabling them to be more professional, and break into the lucrative content creation industry, with less overheads.

Although content creation is highly competitive, there are plenty of opportunities to go around. According to Grandview Research, the global digital content creation market was valued at $25.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.5% over the next seven years.

Nano Influencers

A recent report by theSALT digital agency, focusing on nano influencers, who form a huge part of the creator economy, reported that the higher end of nano-influences can make an income of over R40k a month. This makes investing in the right tools critical to achieve success.