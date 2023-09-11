AstraZeneca and Futurize Unveil FuturizeU: Africa’s Healthcare Innovation Hub

Futurize and AstraZeneca have officially launched the pioneering HealthTech incubator program, FuturizeU, co-funded by Bristol Myers Squibb, running from September 12 to November 17, 2023.

Nurturing Early-Stage University Startups

FuturizeU aims to nurture early-stage university startups in Africa’s healthcare sector, equipping them with essential tools to address healthcare equity and non-communicable disease diagnosis challenges.

Initiatives Serve as Dynamic Launchpads

Rhea Singhla, CEO at Futurize, says: “Undoubtedly, incubator programs hold paramount importance for African youth as they are not as readily accessible. These initiatives act as dynamic launchpads, igniting the latent potential of our young entrepreneurs and providing them with the essential tools, mentorship, and resources required to translate their innovative ideas into impactful solutions.”

Accelerating Healthcare Advancements

Leveraging AI and ML, FuturizeU accelerates healthcare advancements while fostering innovation. The program’s curriculum spans eight weeks, covering startup principles and providing mentorship and networking opportunities. Selected startups will showcase their innovations at FuturizeU Demo Day in Nairobi, Kenya, on November 17, 2023.

The program received overwhelming applications, with ten startups chosen for participation. AstraZeneca and Futurize will continue exploring partnership opportunities to support healthcare entrepreneurs in Africa and strengthen healthcare systems in the region and beyond.

Jonathan Calder, Head of Digital and IT for African Cluster at AstraZeneca, stated: “Our partnership with Futurize is integral to our unwavering commitment to improve health equity and create sustainable impact in Africa. I am thrilled that through the FuturizeU HealthTech Incubator program, we will now provide young innovators in Africa an excellent launchpad opportunity to join us in our ambition to deliver pioneering solutions to improve patient outcomes.”