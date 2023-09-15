SAP Partners with Microsoft to Deliver RISE with SAP to Africa

SAP Africa and Microsoft join forces to bring RISE with SAP to customers globally, including in Africa. RISE with SAP offers a comprehensive package of ERP software, industry best practices, and outcome-focused services. It aids companies in transitioning their core SAP ERP systems to the cloud, harnessing the cloud hosting capabilities of hyper-scalers like Microsoft.

Accelerating Business Innovation in the Cloud

Kholiwe Makhohliso, Managing Director for Southern Africa at SAP, emphasized the potential of cloud technologies. “Together we empower organizations to run intelligent and frictionless enterprises in the cloud, with easy integration, a wealth of advanced services, and high levels of security and compliance,” said Makhohliso. “This combines to give companies an accelerated path to business transformation that can drive optimization and growth throughout the business.”

Access to SAP’s Leading Enterprise Software

Colin Erasmus, Chief Operating Officer at Microsoft South Africa, highlighted Microsoft’s commitment to delivering an exceptional cloud experience. By hosting RISE with SAP on Microsoft Azure, companies can access SAP’s leading enterprise software in Microsoft’s top-tier cloud environment, fostering innovation and enabling rapid expansion into new markets and capabilities.

Accelerating business innovation in the cloud, RISE with SAP on the Microsoft Cloud offers a comprehensive solution for advancing business innovation and optimization quickly and with minimal risk. It streamlines enterprise planning and provides an accelerated path to cloud-based ERP software like SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Growing Global Customer Base

RISE with SAP has gained traction globally, with over 3,000 companies, including Microsoft, Standard Bank, and Standard Chartered, using it to migrate their ERP systems to the cloud. Vanessa Padiachee, Group CIO for Corporate Function at Standard Bank, stressed the importance of trust in partnerships.

For Standard Bank, continuing its relationship with SAP and Microsoft made sense due to their historical investments in SAP Finance technology and existing workloads on Microsoft Azure.