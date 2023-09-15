Vodacom-Led School Program Contributes to GBV Reduction in South African Schools

Vodacom has established a monitoring and evaluation function to gauge the impact of their socio-economic development investments on society.

Their recent impact assessment report reveals significant progress in reducing Gender Based Violence (GBV) and bullying in schools through a psychosocial program launched in 2021 in collaboration with the Department of Basic Education.

Addressing the Critical Issue of Violence

This initiative addresses the critical issue of school violence and has had a direct positive impact on learners’ academic performance, interpersonal relationships, and overall mental well-being.

The report’s findings are encouraging, indicating that they are making progress in tackling the complex problem of GBV. While their vision is to further reduce these societal issues, they are already witnessing positive changes in the lives of learners, teachers, and communities.

Vodacom’s program is part of its broader Change the World initiative, focusing on the relationship between childhood bullying, GBV, academic performance, and mental well-being. Psychosocial professionals have been placed in schools across six provinces, benefiting over 26,000 learners in 42 schools and 412 families.

Academic Performance Skyrockets

The program’s impact is evident in the reduction of bullying, with some schools reporting a decrease within just six months. Additionally, it has addressed substance abuse issues and helped learners improve their interpersonal skills and academic performance.

The program’s success extends beyond the school environment, mending family relationships, and fostering a sense of belonging.

Reporting Made Easier

While challenges like sexual assault and other societal issues persist, Vodacom Foundation’s efforts have made reporting such incidents more accessible and effective. They acknowledge there is still work to be done in addressing teenage pregnancy and child-headed households among school-age children. However, they are proud of the progress they have made in creating safe learning environments and breaking the cycle of violence in the schools and communities they serve.