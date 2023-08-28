EcoFlow Enhances DELTA and RIVER Series for Hassle-Free Home Backup

Say goodbye to the hassle of relocating your power stations during loadshedding. EcoFlow a global leading sustainable energy solutions company, is excited to introduce the enhancement that expands the abilities of its DELTA Series and RIVER Series to power your home with just a single plug.

These cutting-edge power stations are now compatible with the major transfer switches on the market, enabling seamless integration with home circuits for comprehensive power coverage.

“This compatibility empowers users to effortlessly connect EcoFlow portable power stations to their homes, suitable with a variety of transfer switches on the market.” said Joy Wu, Head of LAMEA&APAC at EcoFlow.

“In the face of relentless load shedding, this innovation provides an energy-efficient and time-saving solution. Users no longer need to shuffle power stations or appliances around to maintain essential functions. With a single switch, power will course through your home circuit.”

This home backup power solution encompasses an EcoFlow power station and a transfer switch. Installation only takes about 20 minutes by a professional electrician. Once connected to the home main panel of electrical circuits via a transfer switch, your EcoFlow power station becomes a reliable source of power for your entire home.

From the living room to the kitchen, bathroom, or bedrooms, the solution operates seamlessly, eliminating the need for complex wiring or redundant operations.

Accessible and Reliable Home Power Solution

One of the most compelling advantages of EcoFlow’s portable power solutions with transfer switch compatibility is their affordability. “The additional cost for a transfer switch in the market is approximately R500-1000,” noted Joy. “Compared to traditional home power solutions, the EcoFlow combo provides an economical entry point for families seeking dependable backup power.”

The solution caters to both the DELTA Series and RIVER Series portable power stations, offering up to 10.8kWh of capacity to power an entire home – from critical appliances to lighting and communication devices.

The built-in BMS (Battery Management System) provides multiple protections against overload, overvoltage, overheating, etc., freeing you from the worries of unstable grid power.

In addition to their cost-effectiveness, these power stations present a safe and eco-conscious alternative to noisy and poisonous emission-heavy fuel generators, making them suitable for household use.

An added benefit is the portability of EcoFlow’s portable power stations. Designed for plug-and-play convenience, users can effortlessly unplug their power stations and carry them anywhere, providing adaptable energy solutions for outdoor activities, travel, and emergency situations.