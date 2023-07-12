Rabbit Debuts AI-Powered Shopping Assistant to Transform the Retail Landscape

Egypt | Rabbit, the e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of RabbitAI, an innovative AI-powered shopping assistant leveraging OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology.

The introduction of RabbitAI signifies a significant milestone in the Middle East’s AI adoption, as it becomes the first Arabic-supporting AI shopping assistant globally and the first of its kind in Egypt.

Rabbit AI showcases retail’s AI leadership, following global e-commerce leaders like Instacart, Zalando, and Carrefour in revolutionizing the industry.

Combining ChatGPT’s language model with Rabbit’s AI infrastructure, users access features like product search, nutritional info, meal inspirations, and personalized recipes.

With just a tap of a button, users can easily add suggested ingredients to their shopping cart, simplifying the entire shopping process. The revolutionary assistant enhances the shopping experience with real-time assistance, personalized recommendations, and valuable insights, all free of charge.

Louay Ali expressed excitement about the launch, stating, “Artificial Intelligence has been incredibly transformative for many industries including e-Commerce. Technologies like Rabbit AI represent a significant leap forward and a glimpse into the future of retail. We are particularly proud to be the first to bring ChatGPT’s powerful capabilities to Arabic-speaking and Egyptian users. Rabbit is a tech company first and foremost, and the product has always been our core differentiator.”



He added, “Through RabbitAI, we are able to offer a novel and exceptional customer experience. Not only does the app offer an unprecedented level of personalization and relevance, but it’s even able to alleviate some of the pre-shopping stress that comes with meal planning, long lists, and recipe hunting. This way, grocery shopping can be an interactive, efficient, personalized, and fun journey.”