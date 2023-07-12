Open Access Data Centres Welcomes Sayuri Moodliar as Head of ESG, Advancing Sustainability

Open Access Data Centres (OADC), Africa’s rapidly growing data centre company and part of WIOCC Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sayuri Moodliar as the new Head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

With 25+ years of sustainability and infrastructure project finance experience, Sayuri has collaborated with multinational corporations in Sub-Saharan Africa and worldwide.

As the Head of ESG, Sayuri will lead OADC’s efforts to integrate ESG principles into its operations, decision-making processes, and long-term strategies.

Sayuri holds a Ph.D. in International Business and Environmental Governance from the University of the Witwatersrand, along with dual Master’s Degrees in Environmental Management and International Business Law from the University of London. With a strong academic foundation and expertise in environmental governance and international law, Sayuri comprehends the intricate relationship between business, environment, and society.

Before joining OADC, Sayuri served as the Associate Director of Sustainability & ESG Strategy at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she excelled as a subject matter expert in ESG, sustainable finance, and energy infrastructure. With over a decade of consulting experience, she has collaborated with various organizations to develop and implement sustainable strategies that drive positive environmental and social impact.

Sayuri’s diverse work experience includes roles as a Unit Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Ericsson, Managing Director of Uthlanga Environmental Consultants, Vice-President at Anglo American, and Group Manager for the Southern & East Africa Region at Nestlé. These positions provide valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities of conducting business in Africa and driving sustainable development.

Dr. Ayotunde Coker, Chief Executive Officer of OADC, expressed excitement about Sayuri’s appointment, stating, “OADC is thrilled to welcome Sayuri Moodliar as our new Head of ESG. Her extensive experience in sustainability, finance, and infrastructure, combined with her deep understanding of ESG principles, make her the ideal leader to drive OADC’s sustainability agenda. We are confident that Sayuri will play a pivotal role in shaping our ESG strategy and fostering responsible business practices across our organization.”

Sayuri Moodliar’s appointment reaffirms OADC’s commitment to sustainability, responsible practices, and ethical operations across its core values.

The company aims to leverage Sayuri’s expertise to advance ESG initiatives and positively impact the environment, society, and clients.