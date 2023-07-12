Life Beyond Loadshedding – What is Next for South Africa?

The escalating loadshedding issue has shaken our nation for months. With a rising decline of energy, South Africans have learnt not to depend on electricity as their go – to energy resource. This ongoing problem that has become tiresome has forced many to opt for alternative solutions to ensure the seamless continuation of life as normal.

Positive Shift for Loadshedding

Several reports suggest a positive turnaround in the current situation. According to BusinessTech, the latest available blackout data shows a positive projection for the year ahead. It seems as though the country is nearing the end of its power crisis as it moves into a warmer season at the fourth quarter of the year.

A statement made by South Africa’s electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa released by Reuters saying that we are closer to ending daily power cuts, is reassuring and comforting.

Exploring Alternative Energy Solutions

However, this does not override the existing problem and South Africa’s uncertain future regarding this matter should still be explored. The implementation of alternative energy resources seems to be effective as evidenced from the rollout of multiple wind energy projects and solar energy installations.

South Africa is currently facing up to 10 hours of loadshedding per day. According to EskomSePush, it has been in effect for exactly 2,442 hours of the year so far, and is quickly catching up to the 3,776 hours recorded in 2022.

Based on this, South Africa still faces an uncertain future when it comes to the energy crisis, but there is still hope as alternative energy solutions are quickly saturating the market – making them more affordable and accessible to all.

Short-Term Cost Effective Solutions

There exists a vast array of alternative energy solutions available today. Buco, an online energy solution retailer offers a number of short term solutions selling products like rechargeable lightbulbs, gas cylinders and affordable power inverters.

The site also offers valuable information that can help consumers to better prepare and equip their homes for loadshedding.

Alternatively, a more long-term solution that is highly recommended would be a Hybrid Inverter. This technology is a piece of equipment that is created by combining a solar inverter and a battery inverter into a single unit.

How it Works

This allows the hybrid solar inverter to intelligently handle power coming from solar panels, solar batteries, and the utility grid all at the same time.

The direct current (DC) electricity generated by your photovoltaic (PV) system is changed into the alternating current (AC) electricity that is used to power your home. This type of solar grid-tie inverter also makes it possible to send any excess electricity generated to the utility grid.

The process of converting the DC electricity that is stored in your solar battery storage into AC electricity that can be used by your home is managed by a battery inverter. This solution should be implemented together with solar panels. Together they reduce costs, and filter excess energy back into the grid which helps alleviate the overall strain.

//Staff-Writer